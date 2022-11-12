CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 11, 2022

_____

072 FPUS56 KEKA 121002

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

202 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ101-130115-

Coastal Del Norte-

202 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Rain showers likely in the morning, then slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost overnight. Lows

33 to 43. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs 50 to

60. North wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast wind

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 50 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 54 38 53 / 70 0 0

Klamath 53 35 56 / 60 0 0

$$

CAZ102-130115-

Del Norte Interior-

202 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in the morning, then

slight chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to

3 inches. Highs 42 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 45 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 46 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 52 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 57 33 60 / 60 0 0

$$

CAZ103-130115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

202 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 56. South wind around

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost overnight. Lows

32 to 42. East wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs 49 to

59. North wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows 33 to

43. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and frost. Highs 50 to 60.

North wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 50 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 51 35 50 / 50 0 0

Arcata 53 37 53 / 50 10 0

Eureka 51 36 52 / 50 0 0

Fortuna 53 34 54 / 50 0 0

$$

CAZ104-130115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

202 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 57.

Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost overnight. Lows

32 to 42. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs 50 to

62. North wind up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 34 to 44. North

wind around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 51 to 61. North wind around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 54 to 66. Lows 34 to

44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 54 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 51 33 58 / 60 0 0

$$

CAZ105-130115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

202 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level

3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 44 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 50 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 57 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 54 32 60 / 60 10 0

Hoopa 51 32 59 / 50 0 0

Willow Creek 51 31 60 / 50 0 0

$$

CAZ106-130115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

202 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 41 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog and frost overnight.

Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning.

Highs 48 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 48 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 52 to 67. Lows 30 to

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 57 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 53 31 61 / 50 10 0

$$

CAZ107-130115-

Northern Trinity-

202 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 39 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 20 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 50 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. Highs

53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

28 to 38. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 47 31 57 / 50 0 0

Weaverville 46 28 56 / 50 0 0

$$

CAZ108-130115-

Southern Trinity-

202 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 35 to 50.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog and frost overnight.

Lows 22 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning.

Highs 45 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 47 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

50 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

30 to 40. Highs 56 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 47 26 56 / 50 0 0

Ruth 43 22 55 / 50 10 0

$$

CAZ109-130115-

Mendocino Coast-

202 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. East wind

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost overnight. Lows

33 to 43. Northeast wind up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs 51 to

61. North wind around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 33 to 43. North

wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 51 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 54 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 52 41 54 / 40 10 0

Point Arena 52 45 52 / 30 10 0

$$

CAZ110-130115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

202 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the

morning. Highs 42 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog and frost overnight.

Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning.

Highs 51 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog and frost. Lows

27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost. Highs 51 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 55 to 68. Lows 28 to

38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

31 to 41. Highs 57 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 51 31 58 / 50 10 0

Laytonville 46 27 57 / 40 10 0

Willits 49 30 57 / 30 10 0

$$

CAZ111-130115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

202 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 36 to 51.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog and frost overnight.

Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning.

Highs 47 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 47 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

51 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 72.

Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 67.

Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 47 27 58 / 40 10 0

$$

CAZ112-130115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

202 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

53 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 56 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 53 36 59 / 30 10 0

$$

CAZ113-130115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

202 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog and frost overnight.

Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning.

Highs 52 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog and frost. Lows

31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 51 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 55 to 67. Lows 32 to

42.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 70.

Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 67.

Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 55 33 62 / 30 10 0

$$

CAZ114-130115-

Northern Lake-

202 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy late in the morning

then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog and frost overnight.

Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning.

Highs 46 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 46 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 51 to 66. Lows 30 to

40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 72.

Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 67. Lows

33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 52 24 61 / 30 10 0

$$

CAZ115-130115-

Southern Lake-

202 AM PST Sat Nov 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog and frost overnight.

Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning.

Highs 52 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 33 to

43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 68.

Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 66. Lows

35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 51 32 58 / 20 10 0

Middletown 56 31 62 / 20 10 0

Clearlake 53 34 59 / 20 10 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather