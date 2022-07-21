CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

234 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

CAZ101-220045-

Coastal Del Norte-

234 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 73. West wind

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 64 to 76. West wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 78. North wind around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 67 to 81.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 79. Lows

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 62 52 64 / 0 0 0

Klamath 72 53 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-220045-

Del Norte Interior-

234 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 48 to

58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 75 51 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-220045-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

234 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

74. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 73. Northwest wind

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 75. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to

79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 63 52 64 / 0 0 0

Arcata 67 52 67 / 0 0 0

Eureka 64 53 64 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 68 54 67 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-220045-

Southwestern Humboldt-

234 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 75 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 84 51 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-220045-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

234 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 47 to

57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 88 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 94 55 92 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 92 53 90 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 95 53 92 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-220045-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

234 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 46 to

56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 75 to

90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 81 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 91 50 87 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-220045-

Northern Trinity-

234 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

97 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

96 to 111.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 99 55 96 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 103 55 102 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-220045-

Southern Trinity-

234 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

89 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

89 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 101 49 98 / 0 0 0

Ruth 90 52 88 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-220045-

Mendocino Coast-

234 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 86.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 54.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to

83. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 67 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 65 48 63 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 55 51 56 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-220045-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

234 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

88 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 88 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 88 51 84 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 89 52 85 / 0 0 0

Willits 90 51 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-220045-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

234 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

Highs 88 to 103.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 102. Lows

59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 96 54 94 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-220045-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

234 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 46 to

56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 76 to

91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 80 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 88 48 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-220045-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

234 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 87 to 102.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows

56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 98 56 94 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-220045-

Northern Lake-

234 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

Highs 89 to 104.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 102. Lows

60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 101 52 99 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-220045-

Southern Lake-

234 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

Highs 88 to 101.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 99. Lows

60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 97 58 95 / 0 0 0

Middletown 99 58 95 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 101 62 98 / 0 0 0

$$

