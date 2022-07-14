CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

331 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

Coastal Del Norte-

331 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 71.

Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle overnight. Lows 48 to

58. West wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to

74. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

66 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 77. Lows

49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 66 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 61 52 63 / 20 20 0

Klamath 70 53 72 / 0 0 0

Del Norte Interior-

331 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

62. Highs 70 to 85.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 75 53 78 / 0 0 0

Northern Humboldt Coast-

331 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning.

Highs 59 to 69. West wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle overnight. Lows 48 to

58. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. North wind around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. Northwest wind around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

62 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 63 to 78.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 78. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 61 53 64 / 20 20 0

Arcata 64 53 67 / 20 20 0

Eureka 62 54 64 / 20 20 0

Fortuna 62 54 67 / 20 20 0

Southwestern Humboldt-

331 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

71 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 74 51 77 / 0 0 0

Northern Humboldt Interior-

331 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 88 57 90 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 85 54 86 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 87 54 88 / 0 0 0

Southern Humboldt Interior-

331 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 81 52 85 / 0 0 0

Northern Trinity-

331 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

90 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 96 58 98 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 99 55 99 / 0 0 0

Southern Trinity-

331 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

84 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 97 50 96 / 0 0 0

Ruth 85 52 87 / 0 0 0

Mendocino Coast-

331 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Patchy drizzle and fog in the

morning. Highs 64 to 79. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 70 to 85.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80. Lows

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 63 51 65 / 20 0 0

Point Arena 61 53 62 / 20 0 0

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

331 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 83 to 98.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 78 51 86 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 81 51 83 / 0 0 0

Willits 78 50 88 / 0 0 0

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

331 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

89 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

87 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 91 53 96 / 0 0 0

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

331 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 78 51 82 / 0 0 0

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

331 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 86 55 93 / 0 0 0

Northern Lake-

331 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

86 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 95 52 97 / 0 0 0

Southern Lake-

331 AM PDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

87 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 91 56 93 / 0 0 0

Middletown 93 55 94 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 94 59 96 / 0 0 0

