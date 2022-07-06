CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

213 AM PDT Wed Jul 6 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

Coastal Del Norte-

213 AM PDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

69. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

West wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 70. West wind

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 62 53 62 / 10 0 0

Klamath 67 52 67 / 10 0 0

Del Norte Interior-

213 AM PDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

62 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

62. Highs 69 to 84.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 68 52 70 / 10 0 0

Northern Humboldt Coast-

213 AM PDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

71. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 71. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. North wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

62 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 62 to 76.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 64 54 63 / 10 10 0

Arcata 65 54 66 / 10 0 0

Eureka 64 54 63 / 10 10 0

Fortuna 67 54 67 / 0 0 0

Southwestern Humboldt-

213 AM PDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 74. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

61 to 76. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79. North wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

67 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 74 to 89.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 69 51 71 / 0 0 0

Northern Humboldt Interior-

213 AM PDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

71 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

62. Highs 80 to 95.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 76 54 78 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 75 53 77 / 10 0 0

Willow Creek 75 53 78 / 10 0 0

Southern Humboldt Interior-

213 AM PDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

61 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 46 to

56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 69 to 84.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 74 52 77 / 0 0 0

Northern Trinity-

213 AM PDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 69 to

84.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows 50 to

60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 107. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

92 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 79 52 82 / 10 0 0

Weaverville 82 52 84 / 10 0 0

Southern Trinity-

213 AM PDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows 49 to

59.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 101. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 79 49 82 / 0 0 0

Ruth 70 47 74 / 0 0 0

Mendocino Coast-

213 AM PDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 71. West wind

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 72. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 75. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

62 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 67 to 82.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 63 52 62 / 10 0 0

Point Arena 62 54 61 / 0 0 0

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

213 AM PDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 46 to

56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

74 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 83 to 98.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 68 52 71 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 69 50 72 / 0 0 0

Willits 71 50 72 / 0 0 0

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

213 AM PDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 47 to

57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 67 to

82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 75 to 90.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 76 50 79 / 0 0 0

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

213 AM PDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 69 to 84.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 73 52 73 / 0 0 0

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

213 AM PDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

74 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

84 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 76 54 78 / 0 0 0

Northern Lake-

213 AM PDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 76 to 91.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 101. Lows 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 78 48 82 / 0 0 0

Southern Lake-

213 AM PDT Wed Jul 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 77 to 92.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 99. Lows 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 78 52 80 / 0 0 0

Middletown 79 51 82 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 79 54 82 / 0 0 0

