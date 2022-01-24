CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 23, 2022

_____

478 FPUS56 KEKA 241102

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

302 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-250215-

Coastal Del Norte-

302 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 37 to 47.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 67. East

wind around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast wind

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. East wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

54 to 64. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

39 to 49. Highs 53 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 57 42 58 / 0 0 0

Klamath 62 41 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-250215-

Del Norte Interior-

302 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 47 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 35 to

45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 47 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 63 40 64 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-250215-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

302 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast

wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to

67. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. East wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. East wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 38 to

48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 58 39 58 / 0 0 0

Arcata 60 40 61 / 0 0 0

Eureka 58 41 58 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 61 41 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-250215-

Southwestern Humboldt-

302 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. North wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. North wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Northeast wind around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. East wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 38 to

48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 60 39 60 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-250215-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

302 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 36 to

46.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 49 to 62. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 66 42 66 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 62 40 63 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 62 39 64 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-250215-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

302 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 55 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 35 to

45.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 51 to 63. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 64 37 64 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-250215-

Northern Trinity-

302 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

46 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 30 to

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 58 32 57 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 64 34 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-250215-

Southern Trinity-

302 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

47 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 63 32 64 / 0 0 0

Ruth 63 32 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-250215-

Mendocino Coast-

302 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. North wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 36 to 46. North wind

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 64.

Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast wind

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. East wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 54 to 64. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 59 42 58 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 56 44 56 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-250215-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

302 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 53 to 63. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 53 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 61 37 62 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 61 36 64 / 0 0 0

Willits 61 36 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-250215-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

302 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 34 to

44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 62 33 64 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-250215-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

302 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 36 to

46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 56 to 66. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 61 38 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-250215-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

302 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 54 to 64. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 65 38 68 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-250215-

Northern Lake-

302 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

50 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 34 to

44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 62.

Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 62 35 64 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-250215-

Southern Lake-

302 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

54 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 36 to

46.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 62 37 66 / 0 0 0

Middletown 65 37 68 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 63 37 66 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather