CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 21, 2022

_____

223 FPUS56 KEKA 221004

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

204 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ101-230115-

Coastal Del Norte-

204 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Northeast wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. East wind up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. East wind around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. East wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 65.

Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 63 43 59 / 0 0 0

Klamath 68 43 68 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-230115-

Del Norte Interior-

204 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 68. East wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 62. Lows

35 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 64 40 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-230115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

204 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Northeast wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. East wind up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. East wind around 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. East wind around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. East wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 53 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 64 40 62 / 0 0 0

Arcata 67 43 64 / 0 0 0

Eureka 64 43 61 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 67 43 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-230115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

204 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. North wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. North wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 63 39 60 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-230115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

204 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 66 40 67 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 63 38 63 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 64 38 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-230115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

204 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 59 to 70. Northeast wind 20 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 66. Lows

35 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 64 38 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-230115-

Northern Trinity-

204 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 54 31 58 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 60 32 64 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-230115-

Southern Trinity-

204 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 55 to 70. Northeast wind 20 to

25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 52 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 63 31 65 / 0 0 0

Ruth 65 31 66 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-230115-

Mendocino Coast-

204 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Northeast wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. East wind up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast wind

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 52 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 63 44 60 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 60 48 58 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-230115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

204 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 70. Northeast wind around 20 mph at

higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 68. Lows

32 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 62 36 61 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 65 36 62 / 0 0 0

Willits 67 36 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-230115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

204 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 55 to 70. Northeast wind 20 to

25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 70. Lows

34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 62 33 61 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-230115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

204 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 55 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

57 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 66 43 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-230115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

204 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 62 to 72. Northeast wind 20 to

25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 69. Lows

35 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

57 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 70 37 66 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-230115-

Northern Lake-

204 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 54 to 68. Northeast wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. North wind around 20 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 66. Lows

34 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 62 33 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-230115-

Southern Lake-

204 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 59 to 69. Northeast wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast wind around 20 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 56 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

57 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 66 37 63 / 0 0 0

Middletown 66 37 65 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 65 38 63 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather