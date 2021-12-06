CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 5, 2021

772 FPUS56 KEKA 061120

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

320 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-070230-

Coastal Del Norte-

320 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 60. South wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then slight

chance of rain overnight. Lows 42 to 52. East wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to

66. North wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Highs 44 to 54. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 53 48 57 / 90 60 10

Klamath 55 46 62 / 80 60 0

$$

CAZ102-070230-

Del Norte Interior-

320 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then slight chance of rain

overnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

49 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 37 to

47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

4000 to 4500 feet. Highs 40 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance

of rain and snow. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 39 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to

54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 56 45 63 / 80 60 10

$$

CAZ103-070230-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

320 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. West wind around 5 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

overnight. Lows 42 to 52. East wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to

66. North wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 40 to

50. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59. North wind

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 45. Highs 45 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 32 to

42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 53 47 57 / 70 60 0

Arcata 54 46 59 / 60 60 0

Eureka 53 47 58 / 70 70 0

Fortuna 53 47 59 / 60 70 0

$$

CAZ104-070230-

Southwestern Humboldt-

320 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59. North wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

overnight. Lows 41 to 51. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 54 to

64. North wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to

57. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain and snow. Highs 43 to 53. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Highs 46 to 56. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 54 45 61 / 60 70 10

$$

CAZ105-070230-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

320 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain

overnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

51 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 37 to

47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Snow level

4000 to 4500 feet. Highs 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 54. Lows

29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to

56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 58 45 65 / 50 40 0

Hoopa 54 45 61 / 50 50 0

Willow Creek 56 44 63 / 50 50 0

$$

CAZ106-070230-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

320 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

overnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 53 to

66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Snow level

4500 to 5000 feet. Highs 43 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

37 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to

54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 41 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 56 42 62 / 60 70 10

$$

CAZ107-070230-

Northern Trinity-

320 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain

overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 50 to

65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Snow level

5000 feet. Highs 40 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 35 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to

32. Highs 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Highs 38 to 53. Lows 25 to 35.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 54 36 59 / 40 50 0

Weaverville 57 38 62 / 30 50 0

$$

CAZ108-070230-

Southern Trinity-

320 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 52 to

67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

26 to 36.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 50.

Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 37 to 52. Lows

24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 56 36 61 / 40 50 0

Ruth 56 37 62 / 40 60 0

$$

CAZ109-070230-

Mendocino Coast-

320 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61. North wind

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51. Northeast wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to

66. North wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 57. Lows

31 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

36 to 46. Highs 48 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 55 47 59 / 60 70 10

Point Arena 54 49 57 / 50 80 10

$$

CAZ110-070230-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then chance

of rain overnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 57 to

68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to

36. Highs 42 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

32 to 42. Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 57 42 62 / 50 70 10

Laytonville 57 41 62 / 50 60 10

Willits 57 41 62 / 50 70 10

$$

CAZ111-070230-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

overnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to

36. Highs 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

43 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 58 38 63 / 40 60 10

$$

CAZ112-070230-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

53 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 58.

Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 55 44 64 / 50 70 10

$$

CAZ113-070230-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

53 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 58 to

68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to

40. Highs 45 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 61 43 66 / 40 70 10

$$

CAZ114-070230-

Northern Lake-

320 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

51 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

37 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to

36. Highs 37 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 39 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 61 37 65 / 40 60 10

$$

CAZ115-070230-

Southern Lake-

320 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

55 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 45 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to

39. Highs 45 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 59 42 63 / 40 60 10

Middletown 61 41 67 / 40 70 10

Clearlake 61 42 65 / 30 60 10

$$

