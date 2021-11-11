CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 10, 2021

_____

300 FPUS56 KEKA 111011

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

211 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ101-120115-

Coastal Del Norte-

211 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

71. South wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Light winds becoming

east around 5 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 61 to 71. North wind

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

46 to 56. Highs 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to

50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 62 52 61 / 20 0 10

Klamath 69 50 68 / 20 0 0

$$

CAZ102-120115-

Del Norte Interior-

211 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight

chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 54 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 58 to 73.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 65. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 69 50 71 / 20 0 0

$$

CAZ103-120115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

211 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 71. Southeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 61 to 71. North wind

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows 45 to 55. Highs 60 to 71.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 57 to 67. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 64 49 63 / 10 0 0

Arcata 67 51 66 / 10 0 0

Eureka 65 51 64 / 10 0 0

Fortuna 67 53 66 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-120115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

211 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 71. North wind

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56.

North wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 71. North wind up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 72. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to

55. Highs 59 to 72.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

55 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to

52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 52 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 66 50 67 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-120115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

211 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 42 to

52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

59 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 61 to 76.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 56 to 71. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 72 49 73 / 10 0 0

Hoopa 71 49 71 / 10 0 0

Willow Creek 72 47 72 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ106-120115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

211 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 42 to

52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

59 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy

valley fog. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 60 to 75.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 54 to 69. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 70 46 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-120115-

Northern Trinity-

211 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 62 to 77.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 56 to 71. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 48 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 67 42 70 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 70 43 73 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-120115-

Southern Trinity-

211 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

61 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63. Lows

33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 68 40 70 / 0 0 0

Ruth 68 42 69 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-120115-

Mendocino Coast-

211 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 72.

North wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 55.

North wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

72. North wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 55. North

wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 61 to 71. North wind

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 58 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 64 51 64 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 62 52 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-120115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

211 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

63 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 41 to

51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 43 to

53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 66. Lows

35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 69 45 70 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 67 44 69 / 0 0 0

Willits 69 44 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-120115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

211 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

64 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

68 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 68 to 83.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70. Lows

35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 71 43 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-120115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

211 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

65 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 44 to

54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 67 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 45 to

55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 67 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows

44 to 54. Highs 62 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 70 48 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-120115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

211 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 44 to

54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

66 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 64 to 79.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 66. Lows

40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 74 47 75 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-120115-

Northern Lake-

211 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

60 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 63 to 78.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73. Lows

40 to 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 65. Lows

36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 75 43 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-120115-

Southern Lake-

211 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to

55. Highs 66 to 77.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

43 to 53.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 66. Lows

40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 70 46 71 / 0 0 0

Middletown 75 46 75 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 72 47 74 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

