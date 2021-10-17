CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 17, 2021

_____

931 FPUS56 KEKA 172148

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

248 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-181300-

Coastal Del Norte-

248 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain

showers overnight. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest wind around 15 mph

becoming north around 5 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 51 to 61. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to 66.

South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

55 to 66. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to

51.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 51 to 62. Lows

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 46 55 45 59 / 80 10 0 30

Klamath 42 59 39 64 / 80 10 0 30

$$

CAZ102-181300-

Del Norte Interior-

248 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers in the evening, then

chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow level

4500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Snow level

4000 feet. Highs 47 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs 53 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Lows 40 to 50.

Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to

around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 50 to 65. South wind around

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 57 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 65. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 46 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 40 62 40 68 / 80 10 0 20

$$

CAZ103-181300-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

248 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain

showers overnight. Lows 38 to 48. West wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 62. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 66. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain showers. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 56 to 66. South wind 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to

52.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

52 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 43 56 41 61 / 80 10 0 40

Arcata 44 57 42 62 / 90 10 0 40

Eureka 45 57 43 61 / 80 10 0 40

Fortuna 43 57 42 60 / 80 10 0 40

$$

CAZ104-181300-

Southwestern Humboldt-

248 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then

chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 65. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest wind

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 67. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations

to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers. Lows 43 to 53. Southeast

wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around

45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to

69. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 59 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 55 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to

52.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 53 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 53 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 41 61 42 62 / 90 0 0 40

$$

CAZ105-181300-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

248 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers in the evening, then

chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow level

4500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows

35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 4500 feet. Highs 59 to 74. Southeast wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Lows 39 to 49.

Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to

around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 61 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 55 to 70. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 51 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 39 63 39 68 / 90 10 0 10

Hoopa 39 63 38 69 / 90 10 0 20

Willow Creek 38 63 37 69 / 90 10 0 20

$$

CAZ106-181300-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

248 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then chance of

rain showers overnight. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 50 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows

34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Chance of rain

showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 53 to 68. Southeast wind

around 20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain showers. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 53 to 68. South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 55 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 51 to 66. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. Highs 48 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 36 62 35 64 / 90 0 0 30

$$

CAZ107-181300-

Northern Trinity-

248 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers in the evening, then

rain showers and snow showers likely overnight. Snow level

4500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight

chance of snow showers in the morning. Snow level 4000 to

4500 feet. Highs 50 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 53 to 68.

Southeast wind around 20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to

around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers and snow showers. Snow

level 5500 feet. Lows 32 to 42. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 5500 feet

rising to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46. Highs 53 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. Highs 49 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 49 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 31 54 30 55 / 100 10 0 10

Weaverville 34 60 32 61 / 90 10 0 10

$$

CAZ108-181300-

Southern Trinity-

248 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers in the evening, then

chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow level

4500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 5000 feet. Highs 49 to 64. Southeast wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Snow level 6000 feet

rising above 6000 feet. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 49 to 64. South wind

around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 46 to 61. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 30 58 28 59 / 90 10 0 10

Ruth 30 53 29 57 / 90 10 0 20

$$

CAZ109-181300-

Mendocino Coast-

248 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then

chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 52 to

62. West wind up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 64.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers. Lows 41 to 51. Southeast

wind 15 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 55 to 65. South

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to

63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 44 55 41 58 / 80 0 0 30

Point Arena 47 51 46 53 / 70 0 0 20

$$

CAZ110-181300-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

248 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then

chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

50 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows

31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 54 to 67. Southeast wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain showers. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 53 to 67. South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 57 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 53 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 51 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 51 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 37 58 37 61 / 90 0 0 30

Laytonville 36 57 36 60 / 90 0 0 20

Willits 35 57 34 60 / 80 0 0 20

$$

CAZ111-181300-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

248 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers in the evening,

then chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow

level 4500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 49 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows

31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of

rain showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 51 to 66. Southeast

wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain showers. Snow level

6000 feet rising above 6000 feet. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 53 to 68.

South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 56 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 53 to 68. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 32 59 32 63 / 90 10 0 20

$$

CAZ112-181300-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

248 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then

slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows

35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 58 to 68. Southeast wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 43 to 53. Southeast wind

around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 57 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to

65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 40 62 37 63 / 70 0 0 20

$$

CAZ113-181300-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

248 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then

slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows

36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 55 to 66. Southeast wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain showers. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 55 to 66. South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to

65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 55 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 41 63 39 65 / 80 0 0 10

$$

CAZ114-181300-

Northern Lake-

248 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight.

Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows 30 to 40. West wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 36 to 46. South wind

around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 47 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 52 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 48 to 63. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 27 61 28 64 / 90 10 0 10

$$

CAZ115-181300-

Southern Lake-

248 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late tonight then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then slight chance of rain

showers overnight. Lows 35 to 45. West wind around 20 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

52 to 66. South wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs

58 to 68. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to

64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 37 58 37 60 / 80 0 0 10

Middletown 35 61 36 62 / 80 10 0 10

Clearlake 37 59 37 61 / 80 0 0 10

$$

_____

