CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021

_____

068 FPUS56 KEKA 162112

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

212 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ101-171215-

Coastal Del Norte-

212 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds

becoming south around 5 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61. South wind around 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then

chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 51 to 61. South wind

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. South wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to 66.

Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 55 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 56 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 47 54 45 54 / 10 100 80 10

Klamath 43 58 42 58 / 0 100 80 10

$$

CAZ102-171215-

Del Norte Interior-

212 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers in

the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers

overnight. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch.

Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 57 to 72. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 57 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to

50.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 43 62 39 62 / 0 100 80 10

$$

CAZ103-171215-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

212 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows 40 to 50. West wind

around 5 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62. Southwest wind up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then

chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 52 to 62. South wind

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. South wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to 66.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 56 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 57 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 45 56 43 55 / 0 100 80 10

Arcata 45 58 43 56 / 0 100 80 10

Eureka 46 58 44 56 / 0 100 80 10

Fortuna 46 57 43 57 / 0 100 70 10

$$

CAZ104-171215-

Southwestern Humboldt-

212 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. South wind up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 64. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then

slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest

wind up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 66. South wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain showers. Highs

55 to 68. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 56 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 57 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 57 to 72. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 54 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 45 59 41 62 / 0 100 70 0

$$

CAZ105-171215-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

212 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs 53 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers in

the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers

overnight. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Snow accumulations up to

1 inch. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 53 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 5000 feet. Highs 60 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 60 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to

51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 45 65 39 63 / 0 100 80 10

Hoopa 44 65 38 63 / 0 100 80 10

Willow Creek 43 66 37 64 / 0 100 80 10

$$

CAZ106-171215-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

212 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then

slight chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow

level 4000 to 4500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows

33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 50 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

4500 feet. Highs 54 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 56 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 56 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 40 61 35 62 / 0 100 70 10

$$

CAZ107-171215-

Northern Trinity-

212 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 56 to 71. Southwest wind

around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers in

the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers

overnight. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 50 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

55 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers.

Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 49 to

64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 54 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 55 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 38 63 30 54 / 0 80 80 10

Weaverville 42 68 32 60 / 0 90 80 10

$$

CAZ108-171215-

Southern Trinity-

212 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 5500 to 6000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs

50 to 64. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers in

the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

overnight. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Snow accumulations up to

1 inch. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 52 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 47 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 52 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 39 64 28 58 / 0 90 70 10

Ruth 38 58 29 54 / 0 90 70 10

$$

CAZ109-171215-

Mendocino Coast-

212 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 38 to 48. South wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62. Southwest wind up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then

slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest

wind around 10 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. East wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 64.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 41 to

51. Highs 54 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 55 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 56 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 54 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 44 56 44 55 / 0 100 60 0

Point Arena 47 53 47 52 / 0 90 40 0

$$

CAZ110-171215-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

212 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 31 to

41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 52 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 54 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 55 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 57 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 41 61 36 59 / 0 100 70 0

Laytonville 41 59 36 58 / 0 90 60 0

Willits 40 60 35 58 / 0 90 60 0

$$

CAZ111-171215-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

212 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Snow accumulations around

1 inch. Highs 52 to 67. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers in

the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

overnight. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Snow accumulations up to

1 inch. Lows 30 to 40. West wind around 20 mph in the evening.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 47 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs 52 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 58 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely.

Lows 43 to 53. Highs 59 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 39 63 32 60 / 0 90 60 0

$$

CAZ112-171215-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

212 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then

slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 57 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely.

Lows 46 to 56. Highs 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 58 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 43 62 40 63 / 0 90 40 0

$$

CAZ113-171215-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

212 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. Rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. Lows

37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 53 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

57 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance

of rain showers. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 56 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 58 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 44 66 40 64 / 0 90 50 0

$$

CAZ114-171215-

Northern Lake-

212 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

53 to 68. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers overnight. Breezy. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch.

Lows 30 to 40. West wind 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

53 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance

of rain showers. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 53 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 54 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 37 67 27 62 / 0 80 60 0

$$

CAZ115-171215-

Southern Lake-

212 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs 58 to 68. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows 35 to 45.

West wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

54 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance

of rain showers. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 54 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 59 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 56 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 45 62 38 59 / 0 80 50 0

Middletown 43 65 35 63 / 0 70 50 0

Clearlake 46 65 37 60 / 0 70 50 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather