CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 30, 2021

_____

960 FPUS56 KEKA 010953

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

253 AM PDT Thu Jul 1 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ101-020100-

Coastal Del Norte-

253 AM PDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 76. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 60. West wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

79. West wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 51 to 61.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 62 54 61 / 0 0 0

Klamath 73 54 75 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-020100-

Del Norte Interior-

253 AM PDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 87 56 89 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-020100-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

253 AM PDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of drizzle and patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 62 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 60.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 77. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80. West wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 65 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 62 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 62 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 63 54 63 / 0 0 0

Arcata 67 56 70 / 0 0 0

Eureka 66 56 67 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 66 56 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-020100-

Southwestern Humboldt-

253 AM PDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 71 to 86. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 61.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. North wind around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88. West wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 73 to 88.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 79 55 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-020100-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

253 AM PDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 54 to

64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 89 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 97 64 103 / 0 0 10

Hoopa 94 59 99 / 0 0 10

Willow Creek 96 59 102 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ106-020100-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

253 AM PDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 52 to

62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 86 53 91 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-020100-

Northern Trinity-

253 AM PDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 91 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 93 to

108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to

69. Highs 93 to 108.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 104. Lows 57 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 97 65 100 / 0 0 10

Weaverville 98 57 100 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-020100-

Southern Trinity-

253 AM PDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to

69. Highs 90 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

87 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 99 58 101 / 0 0 0

Ruth 92 60 95 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-020100-

Mendocino Coast-

253 AM PDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to

82. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 59.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to

80. West wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest wind

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79. Southwest wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 64 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 64 53 64 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 59 54 59 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-020100-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

253 AM PDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

64. Highs 85 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 83 56 84 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 88 59 89 / 0 0 0

Willits 83 55 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-020100-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

253 AM PDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to

70. Highs 85 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 94 60 96 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-020100-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

253 AM PDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 50 to

60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 77 to

92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs 76 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 84 53 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-020100-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

253 AM PDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

64. Highs 83 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 94 60 96 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-020100-

Northern Lake-

253 AM PDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to

70. Highs 87 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 98 56 101 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-020100-

Southern Lake-

253 AM PDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to

67. Highs 85 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

85 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 91 61 92 / 0 0 0

Middletown 91 57 92 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 93 61 94 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather