Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

313 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-230115-

Coastal Del Norte-

313 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

70. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

West wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 73. West wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 47 to 57. West wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 64 to 77. West wind

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

50 to 60. Highs 69 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 61 53 61 / 10 0 10

Klamath 66 52 67 / 10 0 10

CAZ102-230115-

Del Norte Interior-

313 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 66 to

81.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

57 to 67.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows

57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 80 53 84 / 10 10 10

CAZ103-230115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

313 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 72. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows

48 to 58. Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 73. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 64 to 76. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 64 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 67 to

82. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 66 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 61 52 61 / 10 0 10

Arcata 64 54 65 / 0 0 10

Eureka 63 54 64 / 0 0 10

Fortuna 66 54 68 / 0 0 10

CAZ104-230115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

313 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 62 to 77. West wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57. West wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 78. West wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 47 to 57. North wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 67 to 82. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

71 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

51 to 61. Highs 75 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 71 51 73 / 0 0 10

CAZ105-230115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

313 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 49 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 103.

Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 92 60 93 / 10 10 20

Hoopa 87 56 88 / 10 10 10

Willow Creek 89 57 89 / 10 10 10

CAZ106-230115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

313 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 73 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 102. Lows

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 77 50 79 / 0 0 10

CAZ107-230115-

Northern Trinity-

313 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 107. Lows

57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 115.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 114.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 91 57 90 / 10 10 10

Weaverville 91 54 90 / 10 10 10

CAZ108-230115-

Southern Trinity-

313 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 101. Lows

56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

94 to 109.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 92 52 90 / 10 10 20

Ruth 86 53 85 / 10 10 20

CAZ109-230115-

Mendocino Coast-

313 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

73. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows

46 to 56. West wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 74. West wind

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 61 to 76. Southwest

wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 66 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 74 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 71 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 61 51 62 / 0 0 10

Point Arena 61 53 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-230115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

313 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 47 to

57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 75 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

62. Highs 82 to 97.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 106.

Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

94 to 109.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 73 52 75 / 0 0 10

Laytonville 77 51 78 / 0 0 10

Willits 75 50 77 / 0 0 10

CAZ111-230115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

313 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 75 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 80 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 104. Lows

57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 115.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

100 to 115.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 85 53 85 / 0 0 10

CAZ112-230115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

313 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 46 to

56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 84 to 99.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 104. Lows

52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 77 51 78 / 0 0 10

CAZ113-230115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

313 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 48 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

65. Highs 81 to 96.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

93 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 82 56 83 / 0 0 10

CAZ114-230115-

Northern Lake-

313 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to

68. Highs 85 to 100.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 112. Lows 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 91 49 92 / 0 0 10

CAZ115-230115-

Southern Lake-

313 AM PDT Tue Jun 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to

68. Highs 82 to 97.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 111. Lows 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 82 52 82 / 0 0 10

Middletown 83 49 85 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 84 53 84 / 0 0 0

