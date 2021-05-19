CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 18, 2021

884 FPUS56 KEKA 191101

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

401 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ101-200215-

Coastal Del Norte-

401 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 53 to

63. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 36 to 46. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 53 to 63. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 38 to 48. North

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 54 42 54 / 10 10 10

Klamath 60 38 60 / 10 10 10

CAZ102-200215-

Del Norte Interior-

401 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 50 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the evening. Patchy frost overnight. Snow level 3500 feet in

the evening. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 62 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 65 40 65 / 20 20 20

CAZ103-200215-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

401 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 52 to

62. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 37 to 47. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

52 to 62. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 38 to 48. North

wind around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 67. Lows

39 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 57 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 55 42 55 / 10 10 10

Arcata 58 41 58 / 0 0 10

Eureka 57 44 56 / 0 0 10

Fortuna 57 43 56 / 0 0 10

CAZ104-200215-

Southwestern Humboldt-

401 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs 49 to 64. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 57 to 72.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77. Lows

40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 59 42 58 / 0 0 10

CAZ105-200215-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

401 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 52 to

67. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening. Patchy valley fog and frost overnight.

Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 34 to

44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 67 40 66 / 10 20 10

Hoopa 66 38 66 / 10 10 10

Willow Creek 66 37 65 / 10 10 10

CAZ106-200215-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

401 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 50 to

65. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost overnight.

Lows 31 to 41. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 64. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 33 to

43. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 59 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 63 39 62 / 0 0 10

CAZ107-200215-

Northern Trinity-

401 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 58 to

73. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Slight chance of snow showers through the night. Patchy

frost overnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

Northwest wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 67 to 82.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 68 35 60 / 10 20 10

Weaverville 71 33 69 / 0 10 10

CAZ108-200215-

Southern Trinity-

401 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 52 to

67. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 28 to 38.

Northwest wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows

39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 65 31 64 / 0 0 10

Ruth 61 32 58 / 0 0 10

CAZ109-200215-

Mendocino Coast-

401 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 52 to 63. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph becoming north 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 51 to 62. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 66. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 58 to 73.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 56 44 55 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 53 47 50 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-200215-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

401 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

Northwest wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 53 to 68.

Northwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 35 to 45.

Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 62 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 63 41 61 / 0 0 10

Laytonville 61 37 60 / 0 0 10

Willits 61 36 59 / 0 0 10

CAZ111-200215-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

401 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74. Northwest wind around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 29 to 39.

Northwest wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy frost in the morning. Slight chance of rain showers,

thunderstorms and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 70. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 33 to 43.

Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow level

5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 64 34 62 / 0 0 10

CAZ112-200215-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

401 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 56 to 66. Northwest wind 20 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind around

20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Northwest wind around 20 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 60 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

65 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 61 40 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-200215-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

401 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 55 to 70. Northwest wind 20 to

25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind

20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 54 to 67. Northwest wind 20 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest

wind 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 63 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 68 41 66 / 0 0 10

CAZ114-200215-

Northern Lake-

401 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72. Northwest wind around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 30 to 40.

Northwest wind around 20 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Slight chance of rain showers, thunderstorms and snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 71 34 66 / 0 0 10

CAZ115-200215-

Southern Lake-

401 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 60 to 75. Northwest wind 20 to

25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost overnight. Breezy. Lows 35 to 45.

Northwest wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to

around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 70. Northwest wind around 20 mph

with gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind

around 20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 82.

Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 86. Lows

47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 64 37 61 / 0 0 10

Middletown 72 36 67 / 0 0 10

Clearlake 70 38 65 / 0 0 0

