CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 28, 2021

_____

464 FPUS56 KEKA 291000

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

300 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ101-300100-

Coastal Del Norte-

300 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to

69. Light winds becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Lows

40 to 50. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning.

Highs 58 to 68. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. West wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Northwest wind around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 69. Lows 39 to

49.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 59 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 55 45 57 / 0 20 20

Klamath 65 44 66 / 0 20 20

$$

CAZ102-300100-

Del Norte Interior-

300 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 59 to 74.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76. Lows

40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 74 46 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-300100-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

300 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to

69. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Lows

40 to 50. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning.

Highs 58 to 69. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. North wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. North wind around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 54 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 58 43 59 / 0 20 20

Arcata 63 45 64 / 0 20 20

Eureka 60 45 61 / 0 20 20

Fortuna 64 45 64 / 0 20 20

$$

CAZ104-300100-

Southwestern Humboldt-

300 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. North wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

55 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

58 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 70 44 67 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-300100-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

300 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 80. Lows

38 to 48.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83. Lows

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 84 50 81 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 81 46 77 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 82 46 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-300100-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

300 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 78. Lows 37 to

47.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 77 40 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-300100-

Northern Trinity-

300 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

69 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 71 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 73 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 85 46 81 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 89 44 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-300100-

Southern Trinity-

300 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

62 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 65 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 67 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 87 37 82 / 0 0 0

Ruth 80 41 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-300100-

Mendocino Coast-

300 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

73. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 39 to 49. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to

69. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 67. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

56 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 58 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

61 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 61 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 59 43 61 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 57 45 57 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-300100-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

300 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 70 to 85.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 73 43 71 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 77 43 73 / 0 0 0

Willits 75 43 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-300100-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

300 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 74 to 89.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows

44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 82 42 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-300100-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

300 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

64 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 66 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 67 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 76 41 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-300100-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

300 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 64 to 79.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 84. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 85. Lows

45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 84 45 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-300100-

Northern Lake-

300 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 71 to 86.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 87 40 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-300100-

Southern Lake-

300 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 74 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

74 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 82 43 77 / 0 0 0

Middletown 85 43 83 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 85 45 83 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather