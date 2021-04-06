CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 5, 2021

_____

268 FPUS56 KEKA 061031

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

331 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-070145-

Coastal Del Norte-

331 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. East wind around 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest wind

around 10 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. North wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60. North wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 53 43 51 / 0 0 0

Klamath 60 41 51 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-070145-

Del Norte Interior-

331 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 34 to

44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 45 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 47 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

48 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 54 to 69. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 65 41 54 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-070145-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

331 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 64.

South wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 48 to 58. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. North wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 49 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 51 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 56 43 51 / 0 0 0

Arcata 59 42 52 / 0 0 0

Eureka 56 44 51 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 58 42 53 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-070145-

Southwestern Humboldt-

331 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 63.

North wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 36 to 46.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 46 to 60. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 60. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 48 to

63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 61 40 57 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-070145-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

331 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 35 to

45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 47 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 48 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 73 43 62 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 68 42 59 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 69 42 60 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-070145-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

331 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 35 to

45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 49 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 50 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 53 to

68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 64 40 61 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-070145-

Northern Trinity-

331 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 64 to 79.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 65 43 61 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 69 44 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-070145-

Southern Trinity-

331 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 52 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 76. Lows 33 to

43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 70 41 65 / 0 0 0

Ruth 65 40 59 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-070145-

Mendocino Coast-

331 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 62.

East wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest wind up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 49 to 59. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 55 44 52 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 52 47 51 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-070145-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

331 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 57 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

57 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 78. Lows 34 to

44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 62 40 56 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 62 39 57 / 0 0 0

Willits 65 41 57 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-070145-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

331 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 62 to 77.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 82. Lows 37 to

47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 67 43 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-070145-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

331 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 65 41 58 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-070145-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

331 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

56 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 78. Lows 38 to

48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 69 41 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-070145-

Northern Lake-

331 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 58 to 73.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 78. Lows 37 to

47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 69 44 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-070145-

Southern Lake-

331 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 62 to 76.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 79. Lows 39 to

49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 69 43 65 / 0 0 0

Middletown 69 43 66 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 70 44 67 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

