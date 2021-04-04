CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 3, 2021

_____

932 FPUS56 KEKA 041049

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

349 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ101-050200-

Coastal Del Norte-

349 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 51 to

61. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the north overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. North wind 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest wind 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to

61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 51 to 62. Lows 34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 53 44 55 / 0 10 10

Klamath 56 43 59 / 0 10 10

$$

CAZ102-050200-

Del Norte Interior-

349 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 50 to

63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 46 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A Slight chance

of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 60 42 63 / 0 10 10

$$

CAZ103-050200-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

349 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 49 to

59. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 38 to 48.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 51 to 61. Northwest wind 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. North wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Northwest wind 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 51 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 53 43 54 / 0 10 10

Arcata 54 43 56 / 0 10 10

Eureka 53 44 53 / 0 0 10

Fortuna 54 44 56 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ104-050200-

Southwestern Humboldt-

349 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 47 to 60. Southwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 37 to 47.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 49 to 61. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 47 to 62. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62. Lows

34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 57 43 57 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ105-050200-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

349 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.

Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A Slight chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Highs 51 to 66. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 69 43 67 / 0 10 10

Hoopa 66 43 64 / 0 10 10

Willow Creek 66 43 64 / 0 10 10

$$

CAZ106-050200-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

349 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69.

Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 51 to 66. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66. Lows

31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 62 42 61 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ107-050200-

Northern Trinity-

349 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 50 to

65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 62 to 77.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Highs 57 to 72. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 71. Lows

28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 62 41 57 / 0 10 10

Weaverville 67 42 62 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ108-050200-

Southern Trinity-

349 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 51 to

64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.

Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Highs 52 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 66. Lows

30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 66 41 62 / 0 0 10

Ruth 62 40 59 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ109-050200-

Mendocino Coast-

349 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 50 to 60. West wind

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 39 to 49.

Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 50 to 60. West wind up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. North wind 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. West wind 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 53 to 63. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 53 46 53 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 52 47 52 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-050200-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

349 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 55 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 36 to

46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72.

Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 55 to 70. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 71. Lows

31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 58 42 57 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 61 40 59 / 0 0 0

Willits 64 42 60 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-050200-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

349 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 50 to

64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

60 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 75. Lows

33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 67 41 63 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ112-050200-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

349 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

37 to 47. Highs 58 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 56 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 64 42 62 / 0 10 0

$$

CAZ113-050200-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

349 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 37 to

47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 58 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 57 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 70 43 65 / 0 10 10

$$

CAZ114-050200-

Northern Lake-

349 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 56 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 52 to

64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72.

Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to

70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 67 42 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-050200-

Southern Lake-

349 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 38 to

48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 73.

Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 74. Lows

37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 69 42 65 / 0 0 0

Middletown 69 43 65 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 69 43 65 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather