Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

443 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ101-280345-

Coastal Del Norte-

443 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

.TODAY...Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Rain showers through the day. Breezy. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail in the morning. Snow level 1000 feet in

the morning. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 43 to 53.

South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 35 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 54. Southeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 43. East wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of rain. Highs

44 to 54. South wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 46 to

59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 50 41 50 / 100 90 60

Klamath 50 41 49 / 100 90 60

CAZ102-280345-

Del Norte Interior-

443 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY ABOVE

1500 FEET...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 AM PST

THURSDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Snow

showers through the day. Rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the morning. Snow level 1000 feet rising to

2500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches.

South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet.

Snow accumulations of 5 to 6 inches. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet in the evening. Lows 26 to

36.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to

52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 35 to

45.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 40 to 55. Lows

35 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 35 to

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 42 38 48 / 100 90 60

CAZ103-280345-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

443 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rain

showers through the day. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail in the morning. Snow level 1000 feet in the morning. Highs

46 to 56. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 35 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55. Southeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

31 to 41. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of rain. Highs

46 to 56. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 59. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 52 39 51 / 100 90 70

Arcata 51 40 50 / 100 90 60

Eureka 51 40 50 / 100 90 60

Fortuna 50 42 51 / 100 90 60

CAZ104-280345-

Southwestern Humboldt-

443 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rain

showers and snow showers through the day. Breezy. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the morning. Snow level 1000 feet rising to

3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs

42 to 52. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 32 to 42. North wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of rain. Snow

level 3000 feet. Highs 42 to 52. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

36 to 46. Highs 42 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 56. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 46 39 47 / 100 90 60

CAZ105-280345-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

443 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY ABOVE

1500 FEET...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 AM PST

THURSDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rain

showers and snow showers through the day. Breezy. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the morning. Snow level

500 feet rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations

of 3 to 5 inches. Highs 35 to 50. South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 2000 to

2500 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 35 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 feet falling to 2000 feet overnight.

Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to

52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 36 to

46.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 39 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 35 to

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 48 38 46 / 100 80 60

Hoopa 45 37 45 / 100 90 70

Willow Creek 45 37 45 / 100 90 70

CAZ106-280345-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

443 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY ABOVE

1500 FEET...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 AM PST

THURSDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rain

showers and snow showers through the day. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the morning. Snow level 1500 feet rising to

3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

Highs 35 to 49. South wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet.

Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet.

Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 37 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet falling to 2500 feet overnight.

Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 38 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to

52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Rain. Highs 41 to 53. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 45 39 47 / 100 80 70

CAZ107-280345-

Northern Trinity-

443 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY ABOVE

1500 FEET...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 AM PST

THURSDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow showers. Breezy. Snow level 0 feet rising to

2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 8 to 11 inches.

Highs 31 to 46. South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulations of

6 to 8 inches.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations of

3 to 5 inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 21 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 2000 feet rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 33 to

48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain and snow. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 34 to 49.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 36 to 51. Lows

30 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 32 to

47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 35 31 37 / 100 80 70

Weaverville 37 32 40 / 100 80 70

CAZ108-280345-

Southern Trinity-

443 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY ABOVE

1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow showers through the day. Rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet rising to 2500 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Highs 32 to 47.

South wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet.

Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet.

Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 33 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 33 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 34 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 32 to

42.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 36 to 51. Lows

33 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 34 to

49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 38 30 43 / 100 80 70

Ruth 40 31 40 / 100 80 70

CAZ109-280345-

Mendocino Coast-

443 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

.TODAY...Snow showers in the morning. Rain showers through the

day. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

1000 feet in the morning. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs

46 to 56. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

showers through the night. Lows 37 to 47. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon.

Highs 46 to 56. South wind around 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 43. North wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. South wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Highs 47 to 57. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

37 to 47. Highs 45 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 54 42 52 / 100 80 60

Point Arena 52 45 51 / 80 80 60

CAZ110-280345-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

443 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

.TODAY...Snow showers through the day. Rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet rising to 3000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 39 to 49.

In the valleys, south wind up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At

higher elevation, south wind 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet.

Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet falling to 2500 feet overnight.

Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 31 to

41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 55. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to

52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 48 38 48 / 100 80 70

Laytonville 44 37 44 / 100 80 70

Willits 44 37 46 / 100 80 70

CAZ111-280345-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

443 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY ABOVE

1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow showers through the day. Rain showers in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Snow level

1000 feet rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. South wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet.

Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to

3 inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet falling to 2500 feet overnight.

Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 33 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 35 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 38 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

38 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 34 to

49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 44 35 44 / 100 80 70

CAZ112-280345-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

443 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet in the

morning. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 45 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely through the day. Patchy valley fog in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Highs 46 to 56. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

37 to 47. Highs 46 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 49 41 49 / 90 80 70

CAZ113-280345-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

443 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level

1000 feet rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 41 to 51. South wind around

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 44 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

36 to 46. Highs 44 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 46 41 52 / 100 80 60

CAZ114-280345-

Northern Lake County-

443 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY ABOVE

1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow showers through the day. Rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Snow level

1000 feet rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. South wind around 20 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow accumulations of

1 to 3 inches. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 35 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 35 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 39 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 40 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 36 to

49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 43 31 44 / 100 80 70

CAZ115-280345-

Southern Lake County-

443 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY ABOVE

1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain showers and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet rising to

3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches.

Highs 41 to 51.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 58. Lows

38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 44 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 45 37 46 / 100 80 70

Middletown 50 37 52 / 100 90 80

Clearlake 47 37 49 / 90 80 70

