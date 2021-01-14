CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

410 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ101-150315-

Coastal Del Norte-

410 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 67.

Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Lows

43 to 53. Light winds becoming east around 5 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

54 to 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Northeast wind

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

54 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 64. Lows

36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 58 48 57 / 0 10 10

Klamath 63 49 59 / 0 10 10

CAZ102-150315-

Del Norte Interior-

410 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

49 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 48 to 63.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 60. Lows

33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 66 47 61 / 0 0 10

CAZ103-150315-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

410 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 68.

Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Lows

42 to 52. North wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Northeast wind

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. North wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

52 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 52 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 61 46 58 / 0 10 0

Arcata 63 47 59 / 0 10 0

Eureka 60 47 58 / 0 10 0

Fortuna 64 47 61 / 0 10 0

CAZ104-150315-

Southwestern Humboldt-

410 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. North wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. North wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. North wind around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 63. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

52 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 53 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 50 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 62 46 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-150315-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

410 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

53 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 50 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 66 46 64 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 65 44 62 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 65 44 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-150315-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

410 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

55 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 52 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 50 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 65 44 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-150315-

Northern Trinity-

410 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

51 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to

37. Highs 51 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 56 37 57 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 59 39 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-150315-

Southern Trinity-

410 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 55 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

56 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 56 to 71.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 64. Lows

30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 63 37 61 / 0 0 0

Ruth 65 39 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-150315-

Mendocino Coast-

410 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 68.

Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. North wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 57 to 68.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs

56 to 69. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 53 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 61 46 62 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 61 47 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-150315-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

410 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

61 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 58 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 66 44 66 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 65 42 64 / 0 0 0

Willits 69 42 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-150315-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

410 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

59 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 67 42 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-150315-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

410 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

62 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 61 to 72.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs

58 to 71. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 56 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 68 44 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-150315-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

410 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

63 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 61 to 73.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 71 44 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-150315-

Northern Lake County-

410 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

60 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 69 43 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-150315-

Southern Lake County-

410 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 61 to 75.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 68. Lows

36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 68 43 65 / 0 0 0

Middletown 71 44 68 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 70 44 67 / 0 0 0

