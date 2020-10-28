CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 27, 2020

071 FPUS56 KEKA 281025

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

325 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ101-290130-

Coastal Del Norte-

325 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 74. East wind around 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 72. Light winds becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 71. Lows

42 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 63 44 61 / 0 0 0

Klamath 69 47 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-290130-

Del Norte Interior-

325 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

55. Highs 65 to 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 80 47 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-290130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

325 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 76. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northeast wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. East wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67. North wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 57 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 64 42 62 / 0 0 0

Arcata 67 42 66 / 0 0 0

Eureka 62 41 62 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 70 43 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-290130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

325 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 78. East wind around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. North wind around 5 mph shifting

to the east overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. East wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78. North wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 62 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 76 52 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-290130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

325 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

68 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 71 to 86.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 86 44 85 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 82 41 82 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 81 41 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-290130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

325 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

65 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 69 to 84.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 80 39 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-290130-

Northern Trinity-

325 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

72 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 73 to 88.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 80 41 83 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 83 34 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-290130-

Southern Trinity-

325 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

68 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to

51. Highs 70 to 85.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 82 38 82 / 0 0 0

Ruth 79 42 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-290130-

Mendocino Coast-

325 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 74. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78. Lows

39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 64 42 62 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 61 49 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-290130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

325 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 72 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 89.

Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 75 39 75 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 79 43 78 / 0 0 0

Willits 80 39 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-290130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

325 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 91.

Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 83 38 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-290130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

325 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86.

Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 80 46 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-290130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

325 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

74 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 84 39 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-290130-

Northern Lake County-

325 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87.

Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 84 38 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-290130-

Southern Lake County-

325 AM PDT Wed Oct 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

73 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 74 to 86.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 79 43 79 / 0 0 0

Middletown 81 44 82 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 81 44 81 / 0 0 0

