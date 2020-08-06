CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

308 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

CAZ101-070115-

Coastal Del Norte-

308 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

72. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

77. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. North wind around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 65 to

80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 67 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 67 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 64 53 63 / 10 0 0

Klamath 68 54 72 / 10 0 0

CAZ102-070115-

Del Norte Interior-

308 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

84 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

80 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 82 50 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-070115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

308 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 71.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 76. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58.

Northwest wind around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 62 to 77. North wind

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 67 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog. Highs 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 60 53 63 / 10 0 0

Arcata 63 54 66 / 0 0 0

Eureka 60 54 61 / 10 0 0

Fortuna 66 54 69 / 10 0 0

CAZ104-070115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

308 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 83. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 60.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 74 to

89. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

64. Highs 80 to 95.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 75 54 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-070115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

308 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Areas of

smoke through the day. Highs 74 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke through the night. Patchy

valley fog overnight. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Patchy smoke

through the day. Highs 81 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 87 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

54 to 64. Highs 92 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 102. Lows

57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 86 56 95 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 85 54 92 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 85 54 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-070115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

308 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 47 to

57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 76 to

91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 83 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy valley

fog. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 81 50 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-070115-

Northern Trinity-

308 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 85 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 91 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

98 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 87 54 92 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 90 52 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-070115-

Southern Trinity-

308 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

89 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 85 47 93 / 0 0 0

Ruth 82 48 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-070115-

Mendocino Coast-

308 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 80. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to

83. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59. North

wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 71 to 86. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 71 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 64 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 61 51 62 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 57 53 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-070115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

308 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

89 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows 53 to

63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 80 52 85 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 82 53 87 / 0 0 0

Willits 80 49 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-070115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

308 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

93 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows 56 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 85 53 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-070115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

308 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 77 to

92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 82 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy

valley fog. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog. Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 79 51 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-070115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

308 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

87 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 86 56 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-070115-

Northern Lake County-

308 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs 88 to

103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows 58 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 90 51 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-070115-

Southern Lake County-

308 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

87 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 84 54 91 / 0 0 0

Middletown 87 55 89 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 86 56 91 / 0 0 0

