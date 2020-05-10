CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 9, 2020

_____

725 FPUS56 KEKA 101003

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

303 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ101-110115-

Coastal Del Norte-

303 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

71. South wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. South wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 58 to 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph increasing to

south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows 46 to 56. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 53 to 63. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 46 to

56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 60 49 58 / 0 0 90

Klamath 66 52 65 / 0 0 90

$$

CAZ102-110115-

Del Norte Interior-

303 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 50 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 57 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 77 51 72 / 0 0 90

$$

CAZ103-110115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

303 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 73. Southwest wind

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest wind around

10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 59 to 69. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 46 to 56. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 65. South wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 46 to 56. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 62 50 64 / 0 0 90

Arcata 67 51 66 / 0 10 90

Eureka 64 50 65 / 0 10 90

Fortuna 68 51 64 / 0 10 100

$$

CAZ104-110115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

303 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing. Highs

60 to 75. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 53 to 65. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows 44 to 54. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 51 to 63. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 52 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 44 to 54. Highs 52 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

43 to 53.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 71. Lows

44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 58 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 70 47 62 / 0 10 100

$$

CAZ105-110115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

303 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet in the morning. Highs 58 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 54 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

40 to 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77. Lows

42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 86 55 72 / 0 0 80

Hoopa 83 52 70 / 0 0 90

Willow Creek 84 52 69 / 0 0 90

$$

CAZ106-110115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

303 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Snow level 4500 feet in the morning. Highs 52 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 52. South wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense valley fog. Chance

of rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense valley fog. Chance

of rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense valley fog. Chance of

rain. Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

40 to 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74. Lows

41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 76 47 64 / 0 0 100

$$

CAZ107-110115-

Northern Trinity-

303 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 58 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Lows

37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 53 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy dense valley fog. Rain, snow likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense valley fog. Chance of

rain and snow. Highs 56 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

35 to 45.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80. Lows

37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 82 47 66 / 0 10 70

Weaverville 86 47 66 / 0 10 70

$$

CAZ108-110115-

Southern Trinity-

303 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs 53 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Highs 48 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense valley fog. Chance

of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense valley fog. Rain likely.

Highs 50 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense valley fog. Chance of

rain. Highs 52 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75. Lows

39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 84 44 67 / 0 0 80

Ruth 78 43 62 / 0 0 90

$$

CAZ109-110115-

Mendocino Coast-

303 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 69. South wind around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. South wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 54 to 64. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 44 to 54. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 54 to 64. South wind

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Slight chance

of rain. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog.

Chance of rain. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 55 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

43 to 53. Highs 56 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 62 48 60 / 0 0 90

Point Arena 60 49 57 / 0 0 90

$$

CAZ110-110115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

303 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 55 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 51 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense valley fog. Slight

chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense valley

fog. Chance of rain. Highs 55 to 70. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

62 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 71 47 62 / 0 0 100

Laytonville 74 46 62 / 0 0 90

Willits 75 44 59 / 0 0 90

$$

CAZ111-110115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

303 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs 56 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Highs 53 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 38 to

48.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Highs 56 to 71. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

65 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 79 45 62 / 0 0 90

$$

CAZ112-110115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

303 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense valley fog. Slight

chance of rain. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense valley fog. Chance of

rain. Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense valley fog. Slight

chance of rain. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense valley fog. Chance of

rain. Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 43 to 53. Highs 59 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 72 46 61 / 0 0 90

$$

CAZ113-110115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

303 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 67 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 53 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 55 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 55 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

60 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 65 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 80 48 63 / 0 0 90

$$

CAZ114-110115-

Northern Lake County-

303 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense valley fog. Lows

38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense valley fog. Chance of

rain. Highs 51 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense valley fog. Slight

chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense valley fog. Chance of

rain. Highs 53 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

61 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 82 43 68 / 0 0 80

$$

CAZ115-110115-

Southern Lake County-

303 AM PDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 55 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 57 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 57 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

64 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 77 44 62 / 0 0 70

Middletown 78 44 67 / 0 0 70

Clearlake 80 47 66 / 0 0 70

$$

_____

