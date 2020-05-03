CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 2, 2020

_____

972 FPUS56 KEKA 031050

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

350 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ101-040200-

Coastal Del Norte-

350 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest wind around

10 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. South wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. South wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 61 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

62 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 56 44 58 / 0 0 10

Klamath 59 44 62 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ102-040200-

Del Norte Interior-

350 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 52 to

67.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense valley fog. Slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 67 43 70 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ103-040200-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

350 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 65.

Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 37 to 47.

Northwest wind around 10 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. South wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Southwest wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

41 to 51. Highs 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 58 43 60 / 0 0 0

Arcata 61 42 64 / 0 0 0

Eureka 60 43 62 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 60 42 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-040200-

Southwestern Humboldt-

350 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68. Northwest wind up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast wind up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. North wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

42 to 52. Highs 67 to 82.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 62 40 66 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-040200-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

350 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the

morning. Highs 56 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense valley fog. Lows

38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 70 42 77 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 68 41 75 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 68 40 75 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-040200-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

350 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the

morning. Highs 54 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense valley fog. Lows

38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

41 to 51. Highs 71 to 86.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 67 38 72 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-040200-

Northern Trinity-

350 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

66 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows

38 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 66 36 71 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 71 34 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-040200-

Southern Trinity-

350 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost overnight. Lows 32 to

42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

61 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

41 to 51. Highs 73 to 88.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 68 32 75 / 0 0 0

Ruth 63 33 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-040200-

Mendocino Coast-

350 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 66. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 38 to 48.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to

69. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. North wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

60 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 63 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 58 43 60 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 54 49 56 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-040200-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

350 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning. Highs

57 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

63 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

65 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

42 to 52. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 64 39 68 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 63 37 69 / 0 0 0

Willits 64 36 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-040200-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

350 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 82.

Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows

43 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 95. Lows

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 66 37 73 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-040200-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

350 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

59 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 36 to

46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

64 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

66 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 71 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 64 40 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-040200-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

350 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

67 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

46 to 56. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 91. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 69 42 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-040200-

Northern Lake County-

350 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 56 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 79.

Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

45 to 55.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 70 37 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-040200-

Southern Lake County-

350 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

72 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

49 to 59. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 92. Lows

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 67 39 73 / 0 0 0

Middletown 73 42 78 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 70 43 76 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather