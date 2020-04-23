CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 22, 2020

_____

520 FPUS56 KEKA 230953

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

253 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ101-240100-

Coastal Del Norte-

253 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Slight chance of

rain showers in the morning. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

71. Light winds becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. West wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to 67.

Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 57 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

57 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 60 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 58 49 60 / 20 10 10

Klamath 61 50 67 / 10 0 10

$$

CAZ102-240100-

Del Norte Interior-

253 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle and valley fog in the morning. Highs 54 to

69.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 41 to

51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

65 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to

70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

56 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 51. Highs 56 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

62 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 69 48 80 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ103-240100-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

253 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs 57 to 67.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 53. North wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 67. Northeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

58 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 60 49 61 / 10 0 0

Arcata 64 49 63 / 10 0 0

Eureka 61 48 61 / 10 0 0

Fortuna 64 49 61 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-240100-

Southwestern Humboldt-

253 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 73. North wind around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. North wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 61 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 67 47 72 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-240100-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

253 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy drizzle and valley fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

62 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

64 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to

55. Highs 70 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 75 52 81 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 72 48 78 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 73 48 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-240100-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

253 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

60 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74. Lows

41 to 51.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 72 46 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-240100-

Northern Trinity-

253 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

70 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

68 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83. Lows

39 to 49.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 91. Lows

43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 74 44 77 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 75 43 82 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-240100-

Southern Trinity-

253 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

62 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

71 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 72 41 77 / 0 0 0

Ruth 70 42 75 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-240100-

Mendocino Coast-

253 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 71. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 54.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

75. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 59 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

59 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 61 48 62 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 59 48 61 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-240100-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

253 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 64 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 65 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

74 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 70 48 71 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 70 46 75 / 0 0 0

Willits 71 46 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-240100-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

253 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 69 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 73 46 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-240100-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

253 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 64 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

66 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 70 48 73 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-240100-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

253 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 66 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

72 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 76 51 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-240100-

Northern Lake County-

253 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 65 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

74 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 77 47 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-240100-

Southern Lake County-

253 AM PDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 71 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

75 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 79 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 73 49 78 / 0 0 0

Middletown 79 52 84 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 76 52 81 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather