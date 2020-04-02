CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 1, 2020

424 FPUS56 KEKA 021057

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

357 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ101-030200-

Coastal Del Norte-

357 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 58.

Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 32 to

42. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. Northeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 48 to 58. Southeast wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45. Highs 46 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 53 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 51 37 50 / 0 0 0

Klamath 53 36 53 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-030200-

Del Norte Interior-

357 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

43 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost overnight. Lows 26 to

36.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 2500 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet

rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 58 34 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-030200-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

357 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 59.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 32 to 42. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 58. Northwest

wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 48 to 58. Southeast wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 52 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 53 37 52 / 0 0 0

Arcata 55 37 55 / 0 0 0

Eureka 54 38 53 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 54 37 53 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-030200-

Southwestern Humboldt-

357 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 45 to 59.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 33 to 43. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 46 to 58. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

North wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 45 to 55. South wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

42 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 54 35 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-030200-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

357 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 47 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread frost overnight. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

46 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs

42 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 61 36 61 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 59 35 59 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 59 34 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-030200-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

357 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 46 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread frost overnight. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

46 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 3500 feet overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 39 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 43 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 53 to 68. Lows 32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 59 34 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-030200-

Northern Trinity-

357 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost overnight. Lows 21 to

31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

48 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet.

Highs 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 41 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 44 to 59. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Highs 51 to 66. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 56 28 56 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 59 28 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-030200-

Southern Trinity-

357 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 46 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost overnight. Lows 24 to

34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

46 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 3000 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3000 to

3500 feet. Highs 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 37 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 42 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Highs 48 to 63. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 58 27 58 / 0 0 0

Ruth 57 27 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-030200-

Mendocino Coast-

357 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 51 to 61.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

50 to 60. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

Northwest wind around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 48 to 58. South wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 52 to 64. Lows 35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 55 39 54 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 54 43 53 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-030200-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

357 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 51 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost overnight. Lows 28 to

38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

51 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 45 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 42 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 46 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 55 to 70. Lows 32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 58 33 57 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 57 32 56 / 0 0 0

Willits 59 31 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-030200-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

357 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost overnight. Lows 26 to

36.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs 53 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 4000 to

4500 feet. Highs 44 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 41 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 44 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Highs 52 to 67. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 59 30 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-030200-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

357 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 53 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 36 to

46.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to

44.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 54 to 67. Lows 35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 58 35 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-030200-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

357 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 52 to

64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to

45.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 58 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 62 35 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-030200-

Northern Lake County-

357 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost overnight. Lows 29 to

39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 49 to

64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to

42.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow. Highs 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 37 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 39 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows

28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

47 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 63 31 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-030200-

Southern Lake County-

357 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy frost overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 56 to

67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to

45.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

44 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 59 33 59 / 0 0 0

Middletown 65 36 65 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 62 37 63 / 0 0 0

