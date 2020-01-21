CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 20, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
306 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020
This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse
area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to
the point and click forecast on our webpage at:
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.
Coastal Del Norte-
306 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 46 to 56. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to 50. South
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 58. Southeast wind 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 43 to 53.
Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61. Southeast
wind around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 51 to 62.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 46 to 56.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 52 to 62.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows 42 to 52. Highs
50 to 62.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 51 45 53 / 100 50 70
Klamath 52 45 53 / 100 40 60
Del Norte Interior-
306 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Near steady temperature
around 40. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to
5 inches. At higher elevation, southwest wind up to 25 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow
level 4000 feet. Lows 33 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 44 to 56.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 42 to 57.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 42 to 56.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 46. Highs
41 to 56.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 33 to 43.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to 55.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 51 43 52 / 100 50 70
Northern Humboldt Coast-
306 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 49.
Southeast wind up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59. Southeast wind
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows
43 to 53. Southeast wind up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to 63.
Southeast wind around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, rain. Lows 45 to 55.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 53 to 63.
Lows 45 to 55.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 53 to 63.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 42 to 52.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60. Lows
38 to 48.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 54 45 54 / 100 20 30
Arcata 54 45 55 / 100 20 30
Eureka 54 43 55 / 100 20 30
Fortuna 54 45 54 / 100 20 20
Southwestern Humboldt-
306 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs 44 to 54. In the valleys, southwest wind 5 to
15 mph. At higher elevation, southwest wind 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.
South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 44 to 54.
Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Southeast wind
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58.
Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, rain. Lows 42 to 52.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 43 to 53.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 58.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 55. Lows
39 to 49.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 49 41 49 / 100 10 20
Northern Humboldt Interior-
306 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers
and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature
in the lower 40s. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. At higher elevation, southwest
wind up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the evening.
Slight chance of rain showers through the night. Snow level
4000 feet. Lows 33 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Snow level 4500 feet in the
morning. Highs 40 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows
37 to 47.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 45 to 58.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, rain. Lows 39 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 44 to 58.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 44 to 59.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47. Highs
44 to 59.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 33 to 43.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 42 to 57.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 51 43 51 / 100 20 50
Hoopa 50 42 51 / 100 10 40
Willow Creek 51 41 52 / 100 10 30
Southern Humboldt Interior-
306 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet falling to 3500 feet in the
afternoon. Highs 40 to 54. At higher elevation, southwest wind up
to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 42 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 46 to 60.
Lows 41 to 51.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 45 to 59. Lows 40 to
50.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 44 to 57. Lows
36 to 46.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 44 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 51 40 53 / 100 10 10
Northern Trinity-
306 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON
ABOVE 4500 FEET...
.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning. Snow showers through the
day. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow
accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. At higher elevation, southwest
wind up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers
in the evening. Patchy valley fog overnight. Snow level
3500 feet. Lows 26 to 36.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Chance
of snow through the day. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow
level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs 37 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 31 to
41.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Areas of valley fog. Chance of rain. Snow
level 6500 to 7000 feet. Highs 43 to 58.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 33 to 43.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs
42 to 57. Lows 34 to 44.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 42 to 57.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 32 to 42.
Highs 42 to 57.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and
snow. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 41 to 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 40 32 40 / 100 20 30
Weaverville 44 35 45 / 100 10 20
Southern Trinity-
306 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers and snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow level
5000 feet falling to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow
accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. At higher elevation, southwest
wind up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 29 to 39.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Snow level 5000 feet
rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 34 to
44.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 45 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 45 to
60. Lows 38 to 48.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 43 to 58. Lows
37 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 41 to 56.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and
snow. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 43 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 46 33 47 / 100 10 10
Ruth 44 32 46 / 100 10 20
Mendocino Coast-
306 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 38 to 48. Southeast
wind around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
49 to 59. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Southeast wind
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 52 to 62. Southeast
wind around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 43 to 53.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 44 to 54.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 51 to 61. Lows
42 to 52.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows
38 to 48. Highs 49 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 54 43 56 / 100 0 0
Point Arena 53 45 54 / 100 10 0
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
306 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs 44 to 54. At higher elevation, southwest wind up
to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 33 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.
Highs 46 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 35 to
45.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 50 to 62.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to
62. Lows 40 to 50.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 58. Lows
39 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 57.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows
34 to 44. Highs 46 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 51 40 52 / 100 10 10
Laytonville 48 36 49 / 100 10 10
Willits 50 36 52 / 100 10 0
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
306 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers
in the afternoon. Near steady temperature around 40. Snow level
5500 feet falling to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow
accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. At higher elevation, southwest
wind up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 30 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to
61. Lows 37 to 47.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 60. Lows
38 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 43 to 58.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and
snow. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 45 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 48 35 50 / 100 10 10
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
306 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. At higher elevation, southwest wind up
to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 36 to 46.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.
Highs 49 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 38 to
48.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 52 to 62.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 41 to 51.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 52 to
62. Lows 42 to 52.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 51 to 61. Lows
43 to 53.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows
37 to 47. Highs 50 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 50 40 53 / 100 10 0
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
306 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs 45 to 55. At higher elevation, southwest wind up
to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 34 to
44.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.
Highs 48 to 58.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 52 to 62.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 42 to 52.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59. Lows
42 to 52.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 58.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows
36 to 46. Highs 48 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 53 40 56 / 100 10 0
