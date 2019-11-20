CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 19, 2019

916 FPUS56 KEKA 201100

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

300 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

CAZ101-210200-

Coastal Del Norte-

300 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. East wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. North wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 47 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 54 42 54 / 0 0 0

Klamath 56 41 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-210200-

Del Norte Interior-

300 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 47 to 60. North wind around 20 mph

in the valleys and north 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast wind 20 to

25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 63.

Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 43 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows

34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 44 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 60 39 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-210200-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

300 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. North wind around 15 mph

shifting to the east overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Southeast wind around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. East wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. Lows

34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 57 38 55 / 0 0 0

Arcata 58 37 56 / 0 0 0

Eureka 58 38 56 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 56 38 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-210200-

Southwestern Humboldt-

300 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 54 to 66. North wind 10 to 20 mph

in the valleys and north 15 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. East wind around 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. East wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 68. Lows

39 to 49.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 66.

Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 60 45 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-210200-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

300 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66. North wind around 20 mph in the

valleys and north 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast wind around 20 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

52 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 46 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 62 36 61 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 61 33 61 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 61 32 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-210200-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

300 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 66. North wind around 20 mph in the

valleys and north 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 69. Lows

37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 63. Lows

34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 64 31 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-210200-

Northern Trinity-

300 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 51 to 66. North wind around 20 mph

in the valleys and north 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Northeast wind around 20 mph

with gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

54 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

54 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64. Lows

28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 55 28 56 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 59 25 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-210200-

Southern Trinity-

300 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 53 to 68. North wind around 20 mph

in the valleys and north 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 29 to 39. Northeast wind 20 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 55 to 70.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69. Lows

31 to 41.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64. Lows

29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 61 25 61 / 0 0 0

Ruth 61 28 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-210200-

Mendocino Coast-

300 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Southeast wind around 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. East wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

37 to 47.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 65.

Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 57 40 57 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 55 46 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-210200-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

300 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 58 to 70. North wind 20 to 30 mph

at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast wind 20 to 25 mph at

higher elevation.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 58 to 73.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 72. Lows

34 to 44.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 66. Lows

32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 64 34 62 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 64 37 63 / 0 0 0

Willits 66 32 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-210200-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

300 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 55 to 70. North wind around 20 mph

in the valleys and north 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation. Gusts

up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 31 to 41. Northeast wind 20 to

25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 58 to 73.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72.

Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 65 29 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-210200-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

300 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. North wind around 20 mph in the

valleys and north 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 58 to 71.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 70. Lows

39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 66 42 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-210200-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

300 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. North wind around 20 mph in the

valleys and north 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 58 to 71.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 71.

Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 69 38 66 / 0 0 0

