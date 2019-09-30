CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 29, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

318 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-010130-

Coastal Del Norte-

318 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny late in the morning

then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated

rain showers in the morning. Highs 53 to 63. East wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. North wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 58 to 68.

Northeast wind around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northeast wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. North wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

60 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 63 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 55 39 58 / 10 0 0

Klamath 57 39 62 / 10 0 0

CAZ102-010130-

Del Norte Interior-

318 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated rain and snow

showers in the morning. Snow level 4000 feet in the morning. Highs

52 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

64 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 66 to

81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 67 37 73 / 10 0 0

CAZ103-010130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

318 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Isolated rain showers in the morning. Highs 55 to

65. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

North wind around 10 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 58 to 68.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. North wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. North wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

41 to 51.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 62 to 74. Lows 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 57 37 61 / 10 0 0

Arcata 59 36 63 / 10 0 0

Eureka 59 39 62 / 10 0 0

Fortuna 59 38 62 / 10 0 0

CAZ104-010130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

318 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain

showers in the morning. Highs 51 to 66. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 40 to 50. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 60 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 75. Lows

43 to 53.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 62 38 68 / 10 0 0

CAZ105-010130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

318 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Snow level

4000 feet in the morning. Highs 53 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 64 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 66 38 73 / 10 0 0

Hoopa 65 37 73 / 10 0 0

Willow Creek 65 38 73 / 10 0 0

CAZ106-010130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

318 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Chance

of rain showers in the morning. Snow level 4000 feet in the

morning. Highs 50 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 57 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 76. Lows

40 to 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 64 33 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-010130-

Northern Trinity-

318 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

through the day. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost overnight. Lows 26 to

36.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 62 to

77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 67 to 82.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 58 30 67 / 20 0 0

Weaverville 61 26 70 / 10 0 0

CAZ108-010130-

Southern Trinity-

318 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Chance

of rain showers and snow showers in the morning. Chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet rising to

5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost overnight. Lows 27 to

37.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 58 to

73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 63 to

78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 64 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 60 25 68 / 10 0 0

Ruth 57 27 67 / 10 0 0

CAZ109-010130-

Mendocino Coast-

318 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain showers

in the morning. Highs 54 to 68. Northeast wind around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. North wind around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 56 37 60 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 57 41 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-010130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

318 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs 52 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost overnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 61 to

76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 67 to 82.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 74 to

89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 60 36 68 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 61 35 69 / 0 0 0

Willits 60 29 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-010130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

318 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Chance

of rain showers in the morning. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 5500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 62 to

77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 74 to

89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 62 28 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-010130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

318 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

44 to 54.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 86. Lows 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 64 39 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-010130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

318 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 63 to

76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 68 to 83.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 88. Lows 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 66 37 74 / 0 0 0

