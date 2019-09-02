CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 1, 2019

_____

383 FPUS56 KEKA 021021

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

321 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-030130-

Coastal Del Norte-

321 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

66 to 76. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 61. West wind around

10 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 76. East wind

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 65 to 76. East wind

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 64 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 67 56 65 / 0 0 0

Klamath 69 57 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-030130-

Del Norte Interior-

321 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

72 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

72 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 89 56 89 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-030130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

321 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

66 to 77. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 60. North wind up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 79. Northwest wind up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60. North

wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 66 to 78. North

wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 66 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 65 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 68 55 67 / 0 0 0

Arcata 69 55 71 / 0 0 0

Eureka 68 56 68 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 72 55 72 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-030130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

321 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to

89. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 52 to 62. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 73 to 88. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 85 55 82 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-030130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

321 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

77 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 77 to 92.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 94 61 94 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 94 56 93 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 94 58 93 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-030130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

321 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 76 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 90 53 89 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-030130-

Northern Trinity-

321 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

82 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 95 56 94 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 97 51 95 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-030130-

Southern Trinity-

321 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 95 49 94 / 0 0 0

Ruth 89 48 90 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-030130-

Mendocino Coast-

321 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 88.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 61.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to

83. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 52 to 62.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 68 to 83. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 68 53 68 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 67 55 64 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-030130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

321 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 85 54 84 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 89 55 89 / 0 0 0

Willits 87 51 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-030130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

321 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 93 54 91 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-030130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

321 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 77 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 90.

Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 89 55 87 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-030130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

321 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 95 58 95 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

