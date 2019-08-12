CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 11, 2019

933 FPUS56 KEKA 120957

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

257 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-130100-

Coastal Del Norte-

257 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to

76. Light winds becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. West wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

67 to 77. Light winds becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 77. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 66 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

65 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 66 55 67 / 0 0 0

Klamath 71 56 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-130100-

Del Norte Interior-

257 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

70 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 71 to

86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 88 54 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-130100-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

257 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 65 to 78. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 67 to 78. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 79. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 67 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 76. Lows

50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 68 54 69 / 0 0 0

Arcata 68 54 72 / 0 0 0

Eureka 68 55 72 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 70 54 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-130100-

Southwestern Humboldt-

257 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 52 to 62. North wind

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 70 to

85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 84 54 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-130100-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

257 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

51 to 61. Highs 78 to 93.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

74 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 75 to

90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 92 58 93 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 91 57 91 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 91 57 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-130100-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

257 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

51 to 61. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 72 to

87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 88 54 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-130100-

Northern Trinity-

257 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 86 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 86 to

101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows

48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 92 53 93 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 96 51 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-130100-

Southern Trinity-

257 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 82 to

97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

77 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 78 to

93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 92 49 93 / 0 0 0

Ruth 89 47 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-130100-

Mendocino Coast-

257 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

74 to 89. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 75 to

90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 67 to 82. Lows 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 67 55 68 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 65 56 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-130100-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

257 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 86 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 86 to

101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 77 to

92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 86 55 87 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 90 54 91 / 0 0 0

Willits 87 53 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-130100-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

257 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 83 to

98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 92 51 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-130100-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

257 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 81 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 81 to

96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 87 55 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-130100-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

257 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

Highs 84 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 84 to

99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

78 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 76 to

91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 95 56 95 / 0 0 0

