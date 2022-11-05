CA Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM PDT Saturday, November 5, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Alturas;Cloudy;38;W;10;92% Arcata;Cloudy;53;NNW;5;92% Auburn;Cloudy;50;SSE;4;83% Avalon;Sunny;65;S;3;55% Bakersfield;Sunny;57;NW;2;58% Beale AFB;Cloudy;57;SSE;20;66% Big Bear City;Sunny;55;SW;10;20% Bishop;Mostly sunny;55;ENE;2;38% Blue Canyon;Showers;42;N;5;85% Blythe;Sunny;62;NE;3;27% Burbank;Sunny;63;SSE;2;42% Camarillo;Sunny;60;Calm;0;38% Camp Pendleton;Sunny;63;SSE;3;28% Campo;Sunny;69;WSW;2;26% Carlsbad;Sunny;59;Calm;0;45% Chico;Cloudy;54;SE;16;76% China Lake;Partly sunny;58;NE;2;33% Chino;Sunny;63;SSE;2;36% Concord;Cloudy;60;S;12;77% Corona;Sunny;61;ESE;2;43% Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;54;NNW;6;86% Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;53;WSW;6;41% Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;49;NNE;6;41% El Centro;Partly sunny;62;W;3;34% Eureka;Cloudy;50;NNW;6;96% Fairfield;Cloudy;59;SSW;6;81% Fresno;Mostly sunny;51;SE;5;65% Fullerton;Sunny;64;N;3;33% Hanford;Mostly sunny;55;E;1;60% Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;60;Calm;0;40% Hayward;Cloudy;56;S;3;89% Imperial;Partly sunny;62;W;3;34% Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;66;E;7;27% Lancaster;Sunny;67;WSW;7;21% Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;51;Calm;0;44% Lincoln;Cloudy;57;SSE;14;58% Livermore;Mostly cloudy;57;SSW;3;87% Lompoc;Sunny;62;W;12;51% Long Beach;Sunny;61;Calm;0;42% Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;61;Calm;0;42% Los Angeles;Sunny;58;SE;2;43% Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;58;SE;2;43% Madera;Partly sunny;56;ESE;2;52% Mammoth;Cloudy;40;SSW;12;87% Marysville;Cloudy;57;SSE;8;71% Mather AFB;Cloudy;57;SSE;12;54% Merced;Cloudy;51;S;5;68% Merced (airport);Cloudy;51;S;5;68% Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;65;Calm;0;30% Modesto;Mostly sunny;53;E;3;58% Moffett Nas;Cloudy;59;ESE;6;87% Mojave;Sunny;61;W;24;31% Montague;Cloudy;46;WNW;5;82% Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;59;N;3;80% Mount Shasta;Showers;40;Calm;0;89% Napa County;Cloudy;59;SSW;13;86% Needles;Sunny;57;E;7;22% North Island;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;44% Oakland;Fog;56;S;3;91% Oceanside;Sunny;59;Calm;0;45% Ontario;Sunny;63;SSE;2;36% Oroville;Showers;56;SSE;7;70% Oxnard;Sunny;58;Calm;0;43% Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;64;Calm;0;27% Palmdale;Sunny;63;SSW;3;27% Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;49;Calm;0;51% Point Mugu;Sunny;57;N;5;51% Porterville;Mostly sunny;57;NW;1;57% Ramona;Sunny;69;SSW;2;25% Redding;Showers;48;NE;5;92% Riverside;Mostly sunny;64;S;2;37% Riverside March;Sunny;64;SSW;2;38% Sacramento;Cloudy;53;SSE;5;82% Sacramento International;Cloudy;58;SSE;6;68% Salinas;Mostly sunny;53;SE;6;85% San Bernardino;Partly sunny;59;WSW;5;33% San Carlos;Cloudy;56;SSE;2;87% San Diego;Mostly cloudy;65;N;2;45% San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;64;SE;5;29% San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;63;Calm;0;36% San Francisco;Fog;57;S;3;97% San Jose;Mostly cloudy;57;E;6;93% San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;67;NNW;5;47% San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;62;NNW;20;53% Sandberg;Sunny;54;NNW;17;36% Santa Ana;Sunny;65;SSE;2;37% Santa Barbara;Sunny;64;S;2;38% Santa Maria;Sunny;58;NW;9;53% Santa Monica;Sunny;62;N;3;39% Santa Rosa;Cloudy;56;SSE;5;96% Santa Ynez;Sunny;57;Calm;0;44% Santee;Mostly sunny;55;Calm;0;50% South Lake Tahoe;Cloudy;45;SW;7;39% Stockton;Mostly cloudy;56;SE;3;62% Thermal;Mostly sunny;62;Calm;0;29% Truckee-Tahoe;Cloudy;39;N;3;75% Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;60;SE;3;31% Ukiah;Cloudy;55;SSE;5;96% Vacaville;Cloudy;58;S;10;83% Van Nuys;Sunny;66;SSE;2;37% Vandenberg AFB;Sunny;60;N;13;56% Victorville;Sunny;61;WSW;10;29% Visalia;Sunny;50;Calm;0;74% Watsonville;Cloudy;56;SE;1;88% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather