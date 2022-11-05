Skip to main content
CA Current Conditions

CA Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM PDT Saturday, November 5, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Cloudy;38;W;10;92%

Arcata;Cloudy;53;NNW;5;92%

Auburn;Cloudy;50;SSE;4;83%

Avalon;Sunny;65;S;3;55%

Bakersfield;Sunny;57;NW;2;58%

Beale AFB;Cloudy;57;SSE;20;66%

Big Bear City;Sunny;55;SW;10;20%

Bishop;Mostly sunny;55;ENE;2;38%

Blue Canyon;Showers;42;N;5;85%

Blythe;Sunny;62;NE;3;27%

Burbank;Sunny;63;SSE;2;42%

Camarillo;Sunny;60;Calm;0;38%

Camp Pendleton;Sunny;63;SSE;3;28%

Campo;Sunny;69;WSW;2;26%

Carlsbad;Sunny;59;Calm;0;45%

Chico;Cloudy;54;SE;16;76%

China Lake;Partly sunny;58;NE;2;33%

Chino;Sunny;63;SSE;2;36%

Concord;Cloudy;60;S;12;77%

Corona;Sunny;61;ESE;2;43%

Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;54;NNW;6;86%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;53;WSW;6;41%

Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;49;NNE;6;41%

El Centro;Partly sunny;62;W;3;34%

Eureka;Cloudy;50;NNW;6;96%

Fairfield;Cloudy;59;SSW;6;81%

Fresno;Mostly sunny;51;SE;5;65%

Fullerton;Sunny;64;N;3;33%

Hanford;Mostly sunny;55;E;1;60%

Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;60;Calm;0;40%

Hayward;Cloudy;56;S;3;89%

Imperial;Partly sunny;62;W;3;34%

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;66;E;7;27%

Lancaster;Sunny;67;WSW;7;21%

Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;51;Calm;0;44%

Lincoln;Cloudy;57;SSE;14;58%

Livermore;Mostly cloudy;57;SSW;3;87%

Lompoc;Sunny;62;W;12;51%

Long Beach;Sunny;61;Calm;0;42%

Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;61;Calm;0;42%

Los Angeles;Sunny;58;SE;2;43%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;58;SE;2;43%

Madera;Partly sunny;56;ESE;2;52%

Mammoth;Cloudy;40;SSW;12;87%

Marysville;Cloudy;57;SSE;8;71%

Mather AFB;Cloudy;57;SSE;12;54%

Merced;Cloudy;51;S;5;68%

Merced (airport);Cloudy;51;S;5;68%

Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;65;Calm;0;30%

Modesto;Mostly sunny;53;E;3;58%

Moffett Nas;Cloudy;59;ESE;6;87%

Mojave;Sunny;61;W;24;31%

Montague;Cloudy;46;WNW;5;82%

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;59;N;3;80%

Mount Shasta;Showers;40;Calm;0;89%

Napa County;Cloudy;59;SSW;13;86%

Needles;Sunny;57;E;7;22%

North Island;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;44%

Oakland;Fog;56;S;3;91%

Oceanside;Sunny;59;Calm;0;45%

Ontario;Sunny;63;SSE;2;36%

Oroville;Showers;56;SSE;7;70%

Oxnard;Sunny;58;Calm;0;43%

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;64;Calm;0;27%

Palmdale;Sunny;63;SSW;3;27%

Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;49;Calm;0;51%

Point Mugu;Sunny;57;N;5;51%

Porterville;Mostly sunny;57;NW;1;57%

Ramona;Sunny;69;SSW;2;25%

Redding;Showers;48;NE;5;92%

Riverside;Mostly sunny;64;S;2;37%

Riverside March;Sunny;64;SSW;2;38%

Sacramento;Cloudy;53;SSE;5;82%

Sacramento International;Cloudy;58;SSE;6;68%

Salinas;Mostly sunny;53;SE;6;85%

San Bernardino;Partly sunny;59;WSW;5;33%

San Carlos;Cloudy;56;SSE;2;87%

San Diego;Mostly cloudy;65;N;2;45%

San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;64;SE;5;29%

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;63;Calm;0;36%

San Francisco;Fog;57;S;3;97%

San Jose;Mostly cloudy;57;E;6;93%

San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;67;NNW;5;47%

San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;62;NNW;20;53%

Sandberg;Sunny;54;NNW;17;36%

Santa Ana;Sunny;65;SSE;2;37%

Santa Barbara;Sunny;64;S;2;38%

Santa Maria;Sunny;58;NW;9;53%

Santa Monica;Sunny;62;N;3;39%

Santa Rosa;Cloudy;56;SSE;5;96%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;57;Calm;0;44%

Santee;Mostly sunny;55;Calm;0;50%

South Lake Tahoe;Cloudy;45;SW;7;39%

Stockton;Mostly cloudy;56;SE;3;62%

Thermal;Mostly sunny;62;Calm;0;29%

Truckee-Tahoe;Cloudy;39;N;3;75%

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;60;SE;3;31%

Ukiah;Cloudy;55;SSE;5;96%

Vacaville;Cloudy;58;S;10;83%

Van Nuys;Sunny;66;SSE;2;37%

Vandenberg AFB;Sunny;60;N;13;56%

Victorville;Sunny;61;WSW;10;29%

Visalia;Sunny;50;Calm;0;74%

Watsonville;Cloudy;56;SE;1;88%

