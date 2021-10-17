Skip to main content
Weather

CA Current Conditions

CA Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM PDT Sunday, October 17, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Mostly cloudy;56;S;9;23%

Arcata;Mostly sunny;56;SSE;6;82%

Auburn;Mostly sunny;63;S;4;32%

Avalon;Sunny;68;SW;5;76%

Bakersfield;Sunny;81;SW;3;14%

Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;68;SSE;16;25%

Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;55;W;9;19%

Bishop;Partly sunny;60;ENE;3;19%

Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;51;S;10;40%

Blythe;Partly sunny;78;NE;1;12%

Burbank;Sunny;74;S;3;24%

Camarillo;Sunny;68;WSW;6;35%

Camp Pendleton;Sunny;70;SSW;4;44%

Campo;Sunny;76;SW;5;13%

Carlsbad;Sunny;70;Calm;0;25%

Chico;Partly sunny;70;SE;12;19%

China Lake;Mostly sunny;69;E;2;12%

Chino;Sunny;76;SSW;3;20%

Concord;Sunny;62;WNW;5;51%

Corona;Sunny;73;SW;3;19%

Crescent City;Showers;56;SSE;13;71%

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;65;W;14;13%

Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;51;S;3;19%

El Centro;Partly sunny;75;E;5;21%

Eureka;Mostly cloudy;59;SSE;6;68%

Fairfield;Mostly cloudy;66;SW;7;61%

Fresno;Mostly cloudy;66;SE;13;25%

Fullerton;Sunny;71;SW;5;40%

Hanford;Sunny;71;SE;3;26%

Hawthorne;Sunny;67;Calm;0;56%

Hayward;Partly sunny;64;WSW;5;60%

Imperial;Partly sunny;75;E;5;21%

Imperial Beach;Sunny;69;SW;8;50%

Lancaster;Sunny;68;WSW;4;12%

Lemoore Nas;Mostly cloudy;63;ESE;6;33%

Lincoln;Mostly sunny;68;SSE;10;26%

Livermore;Partly sunny;68;WSW;6;27%

Lompoc;Partly sunny;62;Calm;0;37%

Long Beach;Sunny;69;Calm;0;38%

Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;69;Calm;0;38%

Los Angeles;Sunny;73;Calm;0;33%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;73;Calm;0;33%

Madera;Partly sunny;69;ESE;5;21%

Mammoth;Mostly sunny;57;S;12;26%

Marysville;Mostly sunny;66;SSE;7;31%

Mather AFB;Sunny;66;SW;6;32%

Merced;Mostly sunny;67;ESE;12;27%

Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;67;ESE;12;27%

Miramar Mcas;Sunny;70;N;3;19%

Modesto;Mostly sunny;58;ESE;9;50%

Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;63;SW;3;56%

Mojave;Sunny;66;N;6;12%

Montague;Mostly sunny;63;S;24;24%

Monterey Rabr;Sunny;64;NNE;3;53%

Mount Shasta;Mostly cloudy;55;N;6;33%

Napa County;Mostly cloudy;61;SSW;14;66%

Needles;Partly sunny;70;ESE;3;16%

North Island;Sunny;67;S;3;40%

Oakland;Partly sunny;61;WSW;5;80%

Oceanside;Sunny;70;Calm;0;25%

Ontario;Sunny;76;SSW;3;20%

Oroville;Sunny;72;SSE;8;23%

Oxnard;Mostly sunny;66;Calm;0;62%

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;77;Calm;0;15%

Palmdale;Sunny;63;NE;5;13%

Paso Robles;Sunny;56;Calm;0;24%

Point Mugu;Partly sunny;64;S;3;62%

Porterville;Mostly sunny;74;S;2;23%

Ramona;Sunny;77;SW;3;11%

Redding;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;38%

Riverside;Partly sunny;74;SSW;2;18%

Riverside March;Mostly cloudy;73;S;2;19%

Sacramento;Mostly sunny;68;SSW;5;44%

Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;71;S;6;29%

Salinas;Partly sunny;63;NNE;3;24%

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;79;Calm;0;14%

San Carlos;Mostly cloudy;64;SW;4;61%

San Diego;Sunny;68;SW;3;59%

San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;73;S;6;16%

San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;71;Calm;0;19%

San Francisco;Mostly cloudy;56;WSW;6;77%

San Jose;Partly sunny;65;N;5;31%

San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;65;SSE;7;32%

San Nicolas Island;Sunny;63;WSW;16;75%

Sandberg;Sunny;61;S;10;15%

Santa Ana;Sunny;76;SW;2;30%

Santa Barbara;Sunny;66;SSW;4;65%

Santa Maria;Mostly cloudy;64;WNW;6;55%

Santa Monica;Sunny;66;Calm;0;52%

Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;53;S;8;85%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;68;Calm;0;22%

Santee;Sunny;64;Calm;0;27%

South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;55;SSW;9;18%

Stockton;Sunny;61;S;3;51%

Thermal;Mostly sunny;75;ESE;6;18%

Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;55;SSW;16;20%

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;70;SSE;4;17%

Ukiah;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;42%

Vacaville;Partly sunny;69;SSW;13;31%

Van Nuys;Sunny;74;SSE;3;22%

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy;61;SW;5;78%

Victorville;Partly sunny;66;SW;5;11%

Visalia;Mostly sunny;66;ESE;3;34%

Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;64;SW;5;66%

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather