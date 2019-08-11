CA Current Conditions

CA Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM PDT Sunday, August 11, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Mostly sunny;55;Calm;0;77%

Arcata;Sunny;64;N;2;87%

Auburn;Sunny;75;Calm;0;43%

Avalon;Cloudy;67;E;3;72%

Bakersfield;Sunny;76;NW;6;44%

Beale AFB;Sunny;74;NW;5;56%

Big Bear City;Sunny;70;WSW;7;12%

Bishop;Mostly sunny;75;N;3;20%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;62;S;6;39%

Blythe;Mostly sunny;93;SSE;5;21%

Burbank;Sunny;72;SSE;6;68%

Camarillo;Mostly cloudy;73;WSW;6;63%

Camp Pendleton;Mostly cloudy;70;SW;4;78%

Campo;Sunny;77;S;12;30%

Carlsbad;Partly sunny;71;Calm;0;68%

Chico;Mostly sunny;75;NW;12;38%

China Lake;Mostly sunny;81;E;5;23%

Chino;Sunny;74;S;3;62%

Concord;Sunny;71;Calm;0;56%

Corona;Sunny;75;NW;5;61%

Crescent City;Sunny;64;NNW;3;77%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;82;WNW;17;31%

Edwards AFB;Sunny;78;SW;9;33%

El Centro;Mostly sunny;93;N;3;16%

Eureka;Mostly sunny;63;N;3;85%

Fairfield;Sunny;78;NNW;3;47%

Fresno;Sunny;73;WNW;9;54%

Fullerton;Sunny;73;E;4;71%

Hanford;Sunny;75;NW;12;53%

Hawthorne;Sunny;71;N;3;68%

Hayward;Sunny;68;N;3;69%

Imperial;Mostly sunny;93;N;3;16%

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;69;WSW;2;75%

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;78;W;6;33%

Lemoore Nas;Sunny;76;NNW;13;46%

Lincoln;Sunny;75;NW;5;49%

Livermore;Sunny;69;Calm;0;65%

Lompoc;Cloudy;63;WSW;9;82%

Long Beach;Partly sunny;74;S;6;63%

Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;74;S;6;63%

Los Angeles;Sunny;75;Calm;0;65%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;75;Calm;0;65%

Madera;Sunny;73;WNW;7;56%

Mammoth;Partly sunny;58;N;3;73%

Marysville;Sunny;75;NW;8;53%

Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;72;NNW;7;60%

Merced;Sunny;73;NNW;12;58%

Merced (airport);Sunny;73;NNW;12;58%

Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;76;NNW;6;57%

Modesto;Sunny;72;N;5;59%

Moffett Nas;Sunny;69;N;3;67%

Mojave;Sunny;79;Calm;0;29%

Montague;Partly sunny;61;Calm;0;69%

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;61;NW;6;77%

Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;64;N;4;57%

Napa County;Sunny;66;N;5;74%

Needles;Mostly sunny;96;Calm;0;17%

North Island;Cloudy;71;N;5;70%

Oakland;Mostly sunny;64;NE;4;87%

Oceanside;Partly sunny;71;Calm;0;68%

Ontario;Sunny;74;S;3;62%

Oroville;Sunny;75;WNW;7;53%

Oxnard;Mostly cloudy;69;N;5;75%

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;92;Calm;0;17%

Palmdale;Mostly sunny;79;WNW;6;30%

Paso Robles;Sunny;70;NW;10;56%

Point Mugu;Mostly cloudy;70;S;6;81%

Porterville;Sunny;73;S;6;57%

Ramona;Sunny;77;NW;7;43%

Redding;Sunny;75;N;6;44%

Riverside;Sunny;77;Calm;0;49%

Riverside March;Sunny;75;Calm;0;44%

Sacramento;Sunny;72;N;3;61%

Sacramento International;Sunny;72;N;6;61%

Salinas;Sunny;64;NNW;5;77%

San Bernardino;Sunny;77;Calm;0;41%

San Carlos;Mostly sunny;66;Calm;0;77%

San Diego;Mostly cloudy;71;N;5;70%

San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;69;W;5;72%

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;71;N;3;65%

San Francisco;Mostly sunny;63;NE;3;75%

San Jose;Sunny;70;Calm;0;75%

San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;70;WNW;8;58%

San Nicolas Island;Cloudy;61;NW;12;92%

Sandberg;Sunny;67;NNW;17;50%

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;74;W;4;69%

Santa Barbara;Sunny;66;SSE;7;77%

Santa Maria;Mostly cloudy;62;Calm;0;86%

Santa Monica;Partly sunny;71;SSE;6;75%

Santa Rosa;Sunny;68;N;3;69%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;64;Calm;0;72%

Santee;Sunny;70;Calm;0;72%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;62;Calm;0;29%

Stockton;Sunny;74;NW;8;57%

Thermal;Sunny;92;Calm;0;22%

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;55;Calm;0;47%

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;85;W;5;24%

Ukiah;Sunny;68;Calm;0;58%

Vacaville;Sunny;77;N;5;49%

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;74;Calm;0;63%

Vandenberg AFB;Cloudy;57;N;8;100%

Victorville;Mostly sunny;75;Calm;0;39%

Visalia;Sunny;72;W;3;61%

Watsonville;Sunny;70;Calm;0;63%

