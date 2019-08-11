CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM PDT Sunday, August 11, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Mostly sunny;55;Calm;0;77%
Arcata;Sunny;64;N;2;87%
Auburn;Sunny;75;Calm;0;43%
Avalon;Cloudy;67;E;3;72%
Bakersfield;Sunny;76;NW;6;44%
Beale AFB;Sunny;74;NW;5;56%
Big Bear City;Sunny;70;WSW;7;12%
Bishop;Mostly sunny;75;N;3;20%
Blue Canyon;Sunny;62;S;6;39%
Blythe;Mostly sunny;93;SSE;5;21%
Burbank;Sunny;72;SSE;6;68%
Camarillo;Mostly cloudy;73;WSW;6;63%
Camp Pendleton;Mostly cloudy;70;SW;4;78%
Campo;Sunny;77;S;12;30%
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;71;Calm;0;68%
Chico;Mostly sunny;75;NW;12;38%
China Lake;Mostly sunny;81;E;5;23%
Chino;Sunny;74;S;3;62%
Concord;Sunny;71;Calm;0;56%
Corona;Sunny;75;NW;5;61%
Crescent City;Sunny;64;NNW;3;77%
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;82;WNW;17;31%
Edwards AFB;Sunny;78;SW;9;33%
El Centro;Mostly sunny;93;N;3;16%
Eureka;Mostly sunny;63;N;3;85%
Fairfield;Sunny;78;NNW;3;47%
Fresno;Sunny;73;WNW;9;54%
Fullerton;Sunny;73;E;4;71%
Hanford;Sunny;75;NW;12;53%
Hawthorne;Sunny;71;N;3;68%
Hayward;Sunny;68;N;3;69%
Imperial;Mostly sunny;93;N;3;16%
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;69;WSW;2;75%
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;78;W;6;33%
Lemoore Nas;Sunny;76;NNW;13;46%
Lincoln;Sunny;75;NW;5;49%
Livermore;Sunny;69;Calm;0;65%
Lompoc;Cloudy;63;WSW;9;82%
Long Beach;Partly sunny;74;S;6;63%
Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;74;S;6;63%
Los Angeles;Sunny;75;Calm;0;65%
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;75;Calm;0;65%
Madera;Sunny;73;WNW;7;56%
Mammoth;Partly sunny;58;N;3;73%
Marysville;Sunny;75;NW;8;53%
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;72;NNW;7;60%
Merced;Sunny;73;NNW;12;58%
Merced (airport);Sunny;73;NNW;12;58%
Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;76;NNW;6;57%
Modesto;Sunny;72;N;5;59%
Moffett Nas;Sunny;69;N;3;67%
Mojave;Sunny;79;Calm;0;29%
Montague;Partly sunny;61;Calm;0;69%
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;61;NW;6;77%
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;64;N;4;57%
Napa County;Sunny;66;N;5;74%
Needles;Mostly sunny;96;Calm;0;17%
North Island;Cloudy;71;N;5;70%
Oakland;Mostly sunny;64;NE;4;87%
Oceanside;Partly sunny;71;Calm;0;68%
Ontario;Sunny;74;S;3;62%
Oroville;Sunny;75;WNW;7;53%
Oxnard;Mostly cloudy;69;N;5;75%
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;92;Calm;0;17%
Palmdale;Mostly sunny;79;WNW;6;30%
Paso Robles;Sunny;70;NW;10;56%
Point Mugu;Mostly cloudy;70;S;6;81%
Porterville;Sunny;73;S;6;57%
Ramona;Sunny;77;NW;7;43%
Redding;Sunny;75;N;6;44%
Riverside;Sunny;77;Calm;0;49%
Riverside March;Sunny;75;Calm;0;44%
Sacramento;Sunny;72;N;3;61%
Sacramento International;Sunny;72;N;6;61%
Salinas;Sunny;64;NNW;5;77%
San Bernardino;Sunny;77;Calm;0;41%
San Carlos;Mostly sunny;66;Calm;0;77%
San Diego;Mostly cloudy;71;N;5;70%
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;69;W;5;72%
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;71;N;3;65%
San Francisco;Mostly sunny;63;NE;3;75%
San Jose;Sunny;70;Calm;0;75%
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;70;WNW;8;58%
San Nicolas Island;Cloudy;61;NW;12;92%
Sandberg;Sunny;67;NNW;17;50%
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;74;W;4;69%
Santa Barbara;Sunny;66;SSE;7;77%
Santa Maria;Mostly cloudy;62;Calm;0;86%
Santa Monica;Partly sunny;71;SSE;6;75%
Santa Rosa;Sunny;68;N;3;69%
Santa Ynez;Sunny;64;Calm;0;72%
Santee;Sunny;70;Calm;0;72%
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;62;Calm;0;29%
Stockton;Sunny;74;NW;8;57%
Thermal;Sunny;92;Calm;0;22%
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;55;Calm;0;47%
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;85;W;5;24%
Ukiah;Sunny;68;Calm;0;58%
Vacaville;Sunny;77;N;5;49%
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;74;Calm;0;63%
Vandenberg AFB;Cloudy;57;N;8;100%
Victorville;Mostly sunny;75;Calm;0;39%
Visalia;Sunny;72;W;3;61%
Watsonville;Sunny;70;Calm;0;63%
