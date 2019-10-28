Sep 08 W 59-10 at Miami 65,012
Sep 15 W 23-17 Arizona 70,126
Sep 22 L 28-33 at Kansas City 73,390
Sep 29 L 25-40 Cleveland 70,686
Oct 06 W 26-23 at Pittsburgh 64,037-x
Oct 13 W 23-17 Cincinnati 70,051
Oct 20 W 30-16 at Seattle 69,012
Nov 03 New England
Nov 10 at Cincinnati
Nov 17 Houston
Nov 25 at L.A. Rams
Dec 01 San Francisco
Dec 08 at Buffalo
Dec 12 N.Y. Jets
Dec 22 at Cleveland
Dec 29 Pittsburgh

___

BUFFALO BILLS
WON 5, LOST 2
Sep 08 W 17-16 at N.Y. Jets 78,523
Sep 15 W 28-14 at N.Y. Giants 74,569
Sep 22 W 21-17 Cincinnati 69,448
Sep 29 L 10-16 New England 70,317
Oct 06 W 14- 7 at Tennessee 66,910
Oct 20 W 31-21 Miami 68,340
Oct 27 L 13-31 Philadelphia 69,435
Nov 03 Washington
Nov 10 at Cleveland
Nov 17 at Miami
Nov 24 Denver
Nov 28 at Dallas
Dec 08 Baltimore
Dec 15 at Pittsburgh
Dec 22 at New England
Dec 29 N.Y. Jets

___

CINCINNATI BENGALS
WON 0, LOST 8
Sep 08 L 20-21 at Seattle 68,710
Sep 15 L 17-41 San Francisco 50,666
Sep 22 L 17-21 at Buffalo 69,448
Sep 30 L 3-27 at Pittsburgh 57,959
Oct 06 L 23-26 Arizona 46,012
Oct 13 L 17-23 at Baltimore 70,051
Oct 20 L 17-27 Jacksonville 42,784
Oct 27 L 10-24 at L.A. Rams 83,720
Nov 10 Baltimore
Nov 17 at Oakland
Nov 24 Pittsburgh
Dec 01 N.Y. Jets
Dec 08 at Cleveland
Dec 15 New England
Dec 22 at Miami
Dec 29 Cleveland

___

CLEVELAND BROWNS
WON 2, LOST 5
Sep 08 L 13-43 Tennessee 67,431
Sep 16 W 23- 3 at N.Y. Jets 78,523
Sep 22 L 13-20 L.A. Rams 67,431
Sep 29 W 40-25 at Baltimore 70,686
Oct 07 L 3-31 at San Francisco 70,585
Oct 13 L 28-32 Seattle 67,431
Oct 27 L 13-27 at New England 65,878
Nov 03 at Denver
Nov 10 Buffalo
Nov 14 Pittsburgh
Nov 24 Miami
Dec 01 at Pittsburgh
Dec 08 Cincinnati
Dec 15 at Arizona
Dec 22 Baltimore
Dec 29 at Cincinnati

___

DENVER BRONCOS
WON 2, LOST 6
Sep 09 L 16-24 at Oakland 52,359
Sep 15 L 14-16 Chicago 76,885
Sep 22 L 16-27 at Green Bay 78,078
Sep 29 L 24-26 Jacksonville 76,219
Oct 06 W 20-13 at L.A. Chargers 25,357
Oct 13 W 16- 0 Tennessee 75,815
Oct 17 L 6-30 Kansas City 76,748
Oct 27 L 13-15 at Indianapolis 61,653
Nov 03 Cleveland
Nov 17 at Minnesota
Nov 24 at Buffalo
Dec 01 L.A. Chargers
Dec 08 at Houston
Dec 15 at Kansas City
Dec 22 Detroit
Dec 29 Oakland

___

HOUSTON TEXANS
WON 5, LOST 3
Sep 09 L 28-30 at New Orleans 73,039
Sep 15 W 13-12 Jacksonville 71,651
Sep 22 W 27-20 at L.A. Chargers 25,349
Sep 29 L 10-16 Carolina 71,699
Oct 06 W 53-32 Atlanta 71,787
Oct 13 W 31-24 at Kansas City 73,323
Oct 20 L 23-30 at Indianapolis 59,977
Oct 27 W 27-24 Oakland 71,893
Nov 03 at Jacksonville
Nov 17 at Baltimore
Nov 21 Indianapolis
Dec 01 New England
Dec 08 Denver
Dec 15 at Tennessee
Dec 22 at Tampa Bay
Dec 29 Tennessee

___

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
WON 5, LOST 2
Sep 08 L 24-30 at L.A. Chargers 25,363-x
Sep 15 W 19-17 at Tennessee 62,849
Sep 22 W 27-24 Atlanta 60,295
Sep 29 L 24-31 Oakland 62,259
Oct 06 W 19-13 at Kansas City 73,352
Oct 20 W 30-23 Houston 59,977
Oct 27 W 15-13 Denver 61,653
Nov 03 at Pittsburgh
Nov 10 Miami
Nov 17 Jacksonville
Nov 21 at Houston
Dec 01 Tennessee
Dec 08 at Tampa Bay
Dec 16 at New Orleans
Dec 22 Carolina
Dec 29 at Jacksonville

___

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
WON 4, LOST 4
Sep 08 L 26-40 Kansas City 60,157
Sep 15 L 12-13 at Houston 71,651
Sep 19 W 20- 7 Tennessee 58,613
Sep 29 W 26-24 at Denver 76,219
Oct 06 L 27-34 at Carolina 72,762
Oct 13 L 6-13 New Orleans 64,341
Oct 20 W 27-17 at Cincinnati 42,784
Oct 27 W 29-15 N.Y. Jets 57,833
Nov 03 Houston
Nov 17 at Indianapolis
Nov 24 at Tennessee
Dec 01 Tampa Bay
Dec 08 L.A. Chargers
Dec 15 at Oakland
Dec 22 at Atlanta
Dec 29 Indianapolis

___

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
WON 5, LOST 3
Sep 08 W 40-26 at Jacksonville 60,157
Sep 15 W 28-10 at Oakland 52,748
Sep 22 W 33-28 Baltimore 73,390
Sep 29 W 34-30 at Detroit 65,188
Oct 06 L 13-19 Indianapolis 73,352
Oct 13 L 24-31 Houston 73,323
Oct 17 W 30- 6 at Denver 76,748
Oct 27 L 24-31 Green Bay 73,558
Nov 03 Minnesota
Nov 10 at Tennessee
Nov 18 at L.A. Chargers
Dec 01 Oakland
Dec 08 at New England
Dec 15 Denver
Dec 22 at Chicago
Dec 29 L.A. Chargers

___

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
WON 3, LOST 5
Sep 08 W 30-24 Indianapolis 25,363-x
Sep 15 L 10-13 at Detroit 60,158
Sep 22 L 20-27 Houston 25,349
Sep 29 W 30-10 at Miami 64,278
Oct 06 L 13-20 Denver 25,357
Oct 13 L 17-24 Pittsburgh 25,425
Oct 20 L 20-23 at Tennessee 62,431
Oct 27 W 17-16 at Chicago 61,632
Nov 03 Green Bay
Nov 07 at Oakland
Nov 18 Kansas City
Dec 01 at Denver
Dec 08 at Jacksonville
Dec 15 Minnesota
Dec 22 Oakland
Dec 29 at Kansas City

___

MIAMI DOLPHINS
WON 0, LOST 6
Sep 08 L 10-59 Baltimore 65,012
Sep 15 L 0-43 New England 65,513
Sep 22 L 6-31 at Dallas 90,127
Sep 29 L 10-30 L.A. Chargers 64,278
Oct 13 L 16-17 Washington 59,808
Oct 20 L 21-31 at Buffalo 68,340
Oct 28 at Pittsburgh
Nov 03 N.Y. Jets
Nov 10 at Indianapolis
Nov 17 Buffalo
Nov 24 at Cleveland
Dec 01 Philadelphia
Dec 08 at N.Y. Jets
Dec 15 at N.Y. Giants
Dec 22 Cincinnati
Dec 29 at New England

___

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
WON 8, LOST 0
Sep 08 W 33- 3 Pittsburgh 65,878
Sep 15 W 43- 0 at Miami 65,513
Sep 22 W 30-14 N.Y. Jets 65,878
Sep 29 W 16-10 at Buffalo 70,317
Oct 06 W 33- 7 at Washington 76,483
Oct 10 W 35-14 N.Y. Giants 65,878
Oct 21 W 33- 0 at N.Y. Jets 78,523
Oct 27 W 27-13 Cleveland 65,878
Nov 03 at Baltimore
Nov 17 at Philadelphia
Nov 24 Dallas
Dec 01 at Houston
Dec 08 Kansas City
Dec 15 at Cincinnati
Dec 22 Buffalo
Dec 29 Miami

___

NEW YORK JETS
WON 1, LOST 6
Sep 08 L 16-17 Buffalo 78,523
Sep 16 L 3-23 Cleveland 78,523
Sep 22 L 14-30 at New England 65,878
Oct 06 L 6-31 at Philadelphia 69,796
Oct 13 W 24-22 Dallas 78,523
Oct 21 L 0-33 New England 78,523
Oct 27 L 15-29 at Jacksonville 57,833
Nov 03 at Miami
Nov 10 N.Y. Giants
Nov 17 at Washington
Nov 24 Oakland
Dec 01 at Cincinnati
Dec 08 Miami
Dec 12 at Baltimore
Dec 22 Pittsburgh
Dec 29 at Buffalo

___

OAKLAND RAIDERS
WON 3, LOST 4
Sep 09 W 24-16 Denver 52,359
Sep 15 L 10-28 Kansas City 52,748
Sep 22 L 14-34 at Minnesota 66,738
Sep 29 W 31-24 at Indianapolis 62,259
Oct 06 W 24-21 Chicago 60,463
Oct 20 L 24-42 at Green Bay 78,160
Oct 27 L 24-27 at Houston 71,893
Nov 03 Detroit
Nov 07 L.A. Chargers
Nov 17 Cincinnati
Nov 24 at N.Y. Jets
Dec 01 at Kansas City
Dec 08 Tennessee
Dec 15 Jacksonville
Dec 22 at L.A. Chargers
Dec 29 at Denver

___

PITTSBURGH STEELERS
WON 2, LOST 4
Sep 08 L 3-33 at New England 65,878
Sep 15 L 26-28 Seattle 65,063
Sep 22 L 20-24 at San Francisco 69,439
Sep 30 W 27- 3 Cincinnati 57,959
Oct 06 L 23-26 Baltimore 64,037-x
Oct 13 W 24-17 at L.A. Chargers 25,425
Oct 28 Miami
Nov 03 Indianapolis
Nov 10 L.A. Rams
Nov 14 at Cleveland
Nov 24 at Cincinnati
Dec 01 Cleveland
Dec 08 at Arizona
Dec 15 Buffalo
Dec 22 at N.Y. Jets
Dec 29 at Baltimore

___

TENNESSEE TITANS
WON 4, LOST 4
Sep 08 W 43-13 at Cleveland 67,431
Sep 15 L 17-19 Indianapolis 62,849
Sep 19 L 7-20 at Jacksonville 58,613
Sep 29 W 24-10 at Atlanta 72,108
Oct 06 L 7-14 Buffalo 66,910
Oct 13 L 0-16 at Denver 75,815
Oct 20 W 23-20 L.A. Chargers 62,431
Oct 27 W 27-23 Tampa Bay 62,073
Nov 03 at Carolina
Nov 10 Kansas City
Nov 24 Jacksonville
Dec 01 at Indianapolis
Dec 08 at Oakland
Dec 15 Houston
Dec 22 New Orleans
Dec 29 at Houston

___