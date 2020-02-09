https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/XAVIER-64-PROVIDENCE-58-15041692.php
XAVIER 64, PROVIDENCE 58
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PROVIDENCE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Watson
|25
|8-13
|0-3
|2-7
|0
|5
|16
|Diallo
|39
|5-13
|4-4
|1-6
|3
|3
|14
|Duke
|36
|4-8
|2-2
|0-3
|4
|3
|12
|Reeves
|24
|1-3
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|2
|White
|24
|1-6
|0-0
|1-3
|7
|1
|2
|Pipkins
|20
|2-10
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|0
|6
|Gantt
|16
|1-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|Young
|15
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|4
|Totals
|200
|24-57
|6-9
|5-30
|16
|18
|58
Percentages: FG .421, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 4-23, .174 (Duke 2-4, Pipkins 2-9, Reeves 0-1, White 0-4, Diallo 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Pipkins, Young).
Turnovers: 13 (Diallo 5, White 3, Duke 2, Gantt, Pipkins, Reeves).
Steals: 6 (Diallo 2, Duke 2, Gantt, White).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|XAVIER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Carter
|28
|2-5
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|4
|Freemantle
|23
|5-9
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|1
|11
|Jones
|32
|6-10
|2-6
|4-17
|4
|2
|14
|Marshall
|35
|1-6
|2-2
|1-3
|3
|2
|5
|Scruggs
|34
|4-13
|3-4
|0-5
|5
|1
|13
|Tandy
|25
|3-7
|3-3
|1-1
|1
|2
|10
|Moore
|12
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|5
|Goodin
|11
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|24-55
|11-17
|7-33
|17
|13
|64
Percentages: FG .436, FT .647.
3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Scruggs 2-7, Moore 1-1, Tandy 1-2, Marshall 1-6, Carter 0-1, Goodin 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Tandy).
Turnovers: 8 (Freemantle 2, Carter, Goodin, Jones, Marshall, Moore, Tandy).
Steals: 7 (Carter 2, Marshall 2, Goodin, Scruggs, Tandy).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Providence
|30
|28
|—
|58
|Xavier
|28
|36
|—
|64
.
