Winthrop 79, High Point 57
Burns 0-0 0-0 0, Falden 0-0 0-0 14, Vaudrin 0-0 0-0 0, Zunic 0-0 0-0 6. Totals 0-0 0-0 20.
Coleman 2-7 2-5 7, Jo.Wright 4-11 3-5 12, Ja.Wright 1-3 1-2 4, Randleman 2-4 0-0 4, Thomas 5-7 4-9 14, Sanchez 4-8 1-2 9, Holland 0-2 0-0 0, Ayers 0-1 0-0 0, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0, Izunabor 1-2 1-2 3, Peterson 1-3 2-5 4, Slay 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 14-30 57.
Halftime_Winthrop 39-28. 3-Point Goals_Winthrop 0-0 (), High Point 3-15 (Ja.Wright 1-1, Jo.Wright 1-3, Coleman 1-5, Holland 0-1, Randleman 0-1, Peterson 0-2, Slay 0-2). Fouled Out_Randleman, Holland. Rebounds_Winthrop 6 (Burns 6), High Point 29 (Thomas 6). Assists_Winthrop 6 (Vaudrin 6), High Point 13 (Jo.Wright 4). Total Fouls_Winthrop 0, High Point 23. A_1,107 (1,750).
