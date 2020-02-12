Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Beal 45 35.6 448-988 .453 115-356 299-355 .842 1310 29.1
Bertans 43 29.3 209-479 .436 154-362 72-83 .867 644 15.0
Hachimura 29 29.0 170-348 .489 13-54 55-66 .833 408 14.1
Bryant 29 25.4 151-257 .588 15-44 56-75 .747 373 12.9
McRae 29 22.6 133-317 .420 40-106 64-83 .771 370 12.8
Thomas 40 23.1 174-426 .408 78-189 62-76 .816 488 12.2
Napier 3 19.3 10-24 .417 7-15 8-8 1.000 35 11.7
Wagner 25 20.4 112-188 .596 23-62 42-52 .808 289 11.6
Smith 52 26.4 236-515 .458 48-132 43-64 .672 563 10.8
Brown 49 25.9 195-425 .459 39-117 71-93 .763 500 10.2
Mahinmi 32 21.7 93-184 .505 5-24 61-97 .629 252 7.9
Pasecniks 20 18.5 54-102 .529 0-2 31-50 .620 139 7.0
Miles 10 16.1 19-59 .322 11-35 15-20 .750 64 6.4
Mathews 16 12.6 23-50 .460 18-42 29-32 .906 93 5.8
Bonga 47 17.8 79-150 .527 15-40 45-57 .789 218 4.6
Payton II 22 18.4 43-106 .406 11-39 4-8 .500 101 4.6
Je.Robinson 2 17.0 3-9 .333 2-6 1-2 .500 9 4.5
Williams 10 13.4 16-25 .640 0-2 3-5 .600 35 3.5
Schofield 26 11.2 30-75 .400 14-47 9-13 .692 83 3.2
Chiozza 10 12.3 10-34 .294 7-16 0-0 .000 27 2.7
Ju.Robinson 9 5.4 5-12 .417 3-5 0-0 .000 13 1.4
TEAM 52 241.0 2213-4773 .464 618-1695 970-1239 .783 6014 115.7
OPPONENTS 52 241.0 2271-4668 .487 654-1753 1060-1361 .779 6256 120.3

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Beal 45 156 201 4.5 282 6.3 98 1 46 144 17
Bertans 31 170 201 4.7 77 1.8 107 0 30 40 28
Hachimura 45 129 174 6.0 45 1.6 63 0 22 26 5
Bryant 59 156 215 7.4 64 2.2 66 0 10 41 26
McRae 17 87 104 3.6 82 2.8 61 0 19 38 15
Thomas 11 57 68 1.7 146 3.7 77 2 13 77 6
Napier 3 4 7 2.3 11 3.7 5 0 3 8 1
Wagner 36 109 145 5.8 33 1.3 90 0 17 48 14
Smith 25 139 164 3.2 247 4.8 75 0 43 67 21
Brown 54 225 279 5.7 110 2.2 93 0 65 51 5
Mahinmi 69 121 190 5.9 43 1.3 94 0 23 43 42
Pasecniks 37 57 94 4.7 17 .9 58 0 8 22 10
Miles 4 8 12 1.2 12 1.2 14 0 10 4 4
Mathews 6 17 23 1.4 10 .6 26 0 3 7 1
Bonga 50 101 151 3.2 50 1.1 111 0 31 32 16
Payton II 25 48 73 3.3 45 2.0 47 0 32 19 7
Je.Robinson 0 11 11 5.5 2 1.0 6 0 0 1 0
Williams 15 28 43 4.3 6 .6 11 0 1 4 6
Schofield 6 28 34 1.3 14 .5 41 0 8 7 3
Chiozza 0 15 15 1.5 28 2.8 12 0 10 9 2
Ju.Robinson 1 4 5 .6 7 .8 2 0 0 3 1
TEAM 539 1670 2209 42.5 1331 25.6 1157 3 394 723 230
OPPONENTS 560 1852 2412 46.4 1341 25.8 1131 0 379 804 265