Washington Wizards Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal
|28
|37.1
|267-601
|.444
|75-227
|181-216
|.838
|790
|28.2
|Bertans
|28
|30.0
|142-316
|.449
|105-242
|42-47
|.894
|431
|15.4
|Bryant
|18
|28.4
|101-184
|.549
|10-35
|39-53
|.736
|251
|13.9
|Hachimura
|25
|29.2
|146-303
|.482
|10-48
|46-54
|.852
|348
|13.9
|Thomas
|21
|25.3
|105-235
|.447
|46-108
|30-37
|.811
|286
|13.6
|Wagner
|21
|20.4
|93-160
|.581
|22-56
|36-43
|.837
|244
|11.6
|Smith
|28
|25.5
|112-246
|.455
|26-69
|19-28
|.679
|269
|9.6
|McRae
|13
|18.1
|43-91
|.473
|13-33
|17-19
|.895
|116
|8.9
|Brown
|25
|23.2
|85-183
|.464
|14-49
|30-39
|.769
|214
|8.6
|Mahinmi
|8
|19.0
|23-43
|.535
|1-5
|14-20
|.700
|61
|7.6
|Pasecniks
|3
|21.3
|7-16
|.438
|0-0
|6-8
|.750
|20
|6.7
|Miles
|10
|16.1
|19-59
|.322
|11-35
|15-20
|.750
|64
|6.4
|Schofield
|15
|12.1
|20-44
|.455
|10-29
|8-10
|.800
|58
|3.9
|Bonga
|23
|16.1
|29-63
|.460
|5-17
|17-23
|.739
|80
|3.5
|Mathews
|7
|9.3
|5-12
|.417
|4-11
|6-7
|.857
|20
|2.9
|Chiozza
|10
|12.3
|10-34
|.294
|7-16
|0-0
|.000
|27
|2.7
|Robinson
|6
|3.3
|3-6
|.500
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|7
|1.2
|Wall
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|28
|240.9
|1210-2596
|.466
|360-981
|506-624
|.811
|3286
|117.4
|OPPONENTS
|28
|240.9
|1237-2506
|.494
|355-932
|584-741
|.788
|3413
|121.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Beal
|30
|109
|139
|5.0
|195
|7.0
|72
|1
|30
|97
|8
|Bertans
|25
|113
|138
|4.9
|48
|1.7
|72
|0
|18
|22
|18
|Bryant
|42
|111
|153
|8.5
|48
|2.7
|44
|0
|8
|24
|18
|Hachimura
|39
|106
|145
|5.8
|40
|1.6
|57
|0
|18
|20
|3
|Thomas
|3
|33
|36
|1.7
|101
|4.8
|44
|1
|9
|46
|5
|Wagner
|34
|93
|127
|6.0
|28
|1.3
|81
|0
|15
|43
|13
|Smith
|13
|66
|79
|2.8
|121
|4.3
|44
|0
|22
|37
|11
|McRae
|3
|28
|31
|2.4
|36
|2.8
|26
|0
|8
|14
|4
|Brown
|34
|96
|130
|5.2
|53
|2.1
|40
|0
|33
|26
|3
|Mahinmi
|17
|28
|45
|5.6
|8
|1.0
|27
|0
|4
|13
|11
|Pasecniks
|6
|8
|14
|4.7
|3
|1.0
|9
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Miles
|4
|8
|12
|1.2
|12
|1.2
|14
|0
|10
|4
|4
|Schofield
|3
|17
|20
|1.3
|10
|.7
|27
|0
|6
|5
|2
|Bonga
|19
|45
|64
|2.8
|27
|1.2
|50
|0
|15
|15
|5
|Mathews
|3
|5
|8
|1.1
|4
|.6
|10
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Chiozza
|0
|15
|15
|1.5
|28
|2.8
|12
|0
|10
|9
|2
|Robinson
|1
|2
|3
|.5
|3
|.5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Wall
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|276
|883
|1159
|41.4
|765
|27.3
|629
|2
|206
|400
|108
|OPPONENTS
|293
|1009
|1302
|46.5
|741
|26.5
|588
|0
|202
|447
|155
