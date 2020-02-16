Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, FEB. 16, 2020

Washington Capitals
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
D 74 John Carlson 58 15 54 69 15 18 2 0 6 163 .092
F 8 Alex Ovechkin 57 40 17 57 -13 26 12 0 3 272 .147
F 13 Jakub Vrana 58 23 24 47 5 18 1 0 6 163 .141
F 92 Evgeny Kuznetsov 53 19 27 46 -1 30 6 0 0 111 .171
F 19 Nicklas Backstrom 50 11 34 45 -1 12 2 0 0 113 .097
F 77 T.J. Oshie 58 22 20 42 4 26 9 0 3 107 .206
F 43 Tom Wilson 57 17 21 38 -1 77 4 1 4 128 .133
F 20 Lars Eller 58 14 21 35 2 40 2 1 1 132 .106
D 9 Dmitry Orlov 58 3 20 23 6 28 1 0 2 91 .033
F 62 Carl Hagelin 47 5 13 18 10 14 0 1 2 82 .061
D 6 Michal Kempny 48 3 14 17 14 18 0 0 0 60 .050
D 33 Radko Gudas 57 2 13 15 19 36 0 0 1 85 .024
F 14 Richard Panik 48 7 7 14 10 32 0 0 0 56 .125
F 21 Garnet Hathaway 55 6 6 12 4 68 0 0 1 62 .097
F 28 Brendan Leipsic 58 3 8 11 5 13 0 0 1 49 .061
F 72 Travis Boyd 22 3 7 10 9 2 0 0 0 24 .125
F 26 Nic Dowd 45 5 5 10 8 24 0 2 1 39 .128
D 34 Jonas Siegenthaler 57 2 7 9 8 39 0 0 1 41 .049
D 3 Nick Jensen 57 0 5 5 -5 13 0 0 0 53 .000
F 20 Chandler Stephenson 24 3 1 4 5 6 0 0 2 18 .167
D 42 Martin Fehervary 6 0 1 1 -2 6 0 0 0 7 .000
D 29 Christian Djoos 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
D 78 Tyler Lewington 6 0 0 0 -2 17 0 0 0 2 .000
F 47 Beck Malenstyn 3 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 4 .000
F 87 Liam O'Brien 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 23 Michael Sgarbossa 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 58 203 326 529 99 581 39 5 34 1864 .109
OPPONENT TOTALS 58 175 296 471 -127 562 33 9 19 1732 .101

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
70 Braden Holtby 40 2255 3.11 21 12 4 0 117 1133 0.897 0 1 4
30 Ilya Samsonov 23 1235 2.38 16 4 1 1 49 590 0.917 0 0 2
TEAM TOTALS 58 3526 2.86 37 16 5 1 166 1723 .899 203 326 581
OPPONENT TOTALS 58 3526 3.24 21 28 9 1 188 1849 .891 175 296 562