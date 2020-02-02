https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/WOFFORD-80-SAMFORD-56-15023317.php
WOFFORD 80, SAMFORD 56
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAMFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Austin
|39
|6-12
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|15
|Padgett
|34
|2-6
|0-0
|2-8
|1
|0
|5
|Allen
|31
|2-8
|2-4
|3-5
|0
|5
|7
|Sharkey
|30
|4-16
|6-9
|0-3
|7
|4
|14
|Dupree
|27
|3-5
|1-2
|1-7
|0
|0
|7
|Robinson
|18
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Dye
|13
|3-8
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|6
|Tatum
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|21-57
|9-15
|8-28
|10
|15
|56
Percentages: FG .368, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Austin 3-5, Padgett 1-5, Allen 1-6, Dupree 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Sharkey 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Allen 2, Austin).
Turnovers: 16 (Sharkey 7, Austin 4, Allen 2, Dupree 2, Robinson).
Steals: 6 (Allen 2, Austin 2, Sharkey 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WOFFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Goodwin
|26
|8-13
|0-2
|3-10
|1
|1
|16
|Hoover
|26
|4-11
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|0
|11
|Murphy
|23
|2-5
|1-2
|0-1
|3
|0
|7
|Larson
|21
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|5
|1
|0
|Stumpe
|21
|4-5
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|9
|Bigelow
|19
|6-11
|1-1
|2-8
|0
|2
|14
|Hollowell
|19
|3-8
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|9
|Theme-Love
|15
|0-4
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|4
|0
|Richardson
|14
|0-1
|1-2
|2-3
|0
|2
|1
|Jones
|12
|4-4
|5-7
|0-2
|0
|2
|13
|Appelgren
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Steelman
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-63
|8-14
|9-37
|15
|14
|80
Percentages: FG .492, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Hollowell 3-8, Hoover 3-8, Murphy 2-4, Stumpe 1-2, Bigelow 1-4, Theme-Love 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Goodwin 2, Jones).
Turnovers: 13 (Larson 3, Goodwin 2, Jones 2, Murphy 2, Richardson 2, Theme-Love 2).
Steals: 10 (Larson 3, Murphy 3, Hoover, Jones, Stumpe, Theme-Love).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Samford
|23
|33
|—
|56
|Wofford
|40
|40
|—
|80
A_2,191 (3,500).
