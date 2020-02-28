https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/WINTHROP-90-SC-UPSTATE-82-15090947.php
WINTHROP 90, SC-UPSTATE 82
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WINTHROP
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anumba
|29
|3-4
|3-5
|1-7
|1
|2
|9
|Ferguson
|34
|10-15
|1-1
|4-8
|3
|2
|22
|Vaudrin
|25
|2-4
|3-3
|0-2
|5
|3
|7
|Zunic
|21
|2-8
|0-1
|2-7
|0
|3
|4
|Hale
|28
|6-13
|4-8
|1-5
|2
|1
|19
|Jones
|22
|3-6
|5-8
|0-2
|4
|1
|12
|Falden
|18
|2-6
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|5
|Claxton
|14
|4-4
|4-5
|1-1
|0
|3
|12
|King
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-62
|20-31
|11-37
|15
|17
|90
Percentages: FG .516, FT .645.
3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Hale 3-9, Falden 1-2, Jones 1-2, Ferguson 1-4, Anumba 0-1, King 0-1, Vaudrin 0-1, Zunic 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Ferguson).
Turnovers: 11 (Hale 4, Ferguson 3, Anumba, Falden, Jones, Vaudrin).
Steals: 8 (Hale 3, Ferguson 2, Anumba, Claxton, King).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SC-UPSTATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Tate
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Zink
|24
|3-3
|2-4
|1-4
|2
|3
|8
|Booker
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|2
|Bruner
|34
|4-11
|2-3
|2-4
|9
|3
|13
|Jernigan
|18
|2-8
|1-2
|0-1
|3
|1
|6
|Hammond
|22
|3-8
|1-2
|0-2
|2
|4
|10
|White
|22
|4-8
|0-0
|0-3
|5
|4
|12
|Martin
|18
|2-5
|2-2
|1-1
|1
|2
|6
|Mozone
|15
|5-7
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|13
|Goodloe
|14
|1-3
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|2
|3
|Aldrich
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|2
|3
|Smith
|6
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|4
|Watson
|2
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|28-60
|10-15
|5-27
|25
|26
|82
Percentages: FG .467, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 16-31, .516 (White 4-8, Hammond 3-5, Mozone 3-5, Bruner 3-6, Aldrich 1-1, Goodloe 1-3, Jernigan 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Smith 2, Zink 2).
Turnovers: 12 (Hammond 4, Jernigan 3, White 3, Bruner, Tate).
Steals: 4 (Jernigan 2, Smith, White).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Winthrop
|38
|52
|—
|90
|SC-Upstate
|38
|44
|—
|82
A_833 (878).
View Comments