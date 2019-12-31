https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/WEBER-ST-69-IDAHO-68-14940796.php
WEBER ST. 69, IDAHO 68
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IDAHO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Allen
|33
|10-19
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|1
|23
|Garvin
|26
|2-7
|0-0
|2-7
|1
|2
|5
|Fraser
|25
|6-10
|7-10
|0-5
|0
|0
|19
|Thacker
|25
|0-4
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|0
|Wilson
|20
|6-9
|0-0
|0-8
|0
|4
|12
|Dixon
|17
|1-1
|0-1
|0-3
|2
|1
|2
|Forrest
|16
|2-5
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|2
|4
|Thiombane
|14
|0-2
|0-0
|1-7
|0
|3
|0
|Blakney
|13
|1-2
|1-2
|1-3
|2
|4
|3
|Quinnett
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-59
|8-13
|6-44
|11
|19
|68
Percentages: FG .475, FT .615.
3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Allen 3-5, Garvin 1-3, Fraser 0-2, Thacker 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Wilson 2, Garvin).
Turnovers: 15 (Allen 4, Dixon 2, Forrest 2, Fraser 2, Thacker 2, Blakney, Thiombane, Wilson).
Steals: None.
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WEBER ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kozak
|38
|4-11
|1-2
|2-10
|2
|4
|12
|John
|36
|6-15
|2-2
|2-4
|1
|0
|18
|Cunningham
|32
|3-7
|1-2
|2-6
|5
|3
|7
|Jordan
|29
|1-7
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|3
|Barnes
|27
|3-8
|4-4
|1-2
|4
|3
|10
|Fuller
|21
|6-9
|2-5
|1-2
|3
|1
|14
|Zdor
|11
|1-5
|0-1
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|Galuppo
|6
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|25-66
|10-16
|8-28
|17
|13
|69
Percentages: FG .379, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (John 4-6, Kozak 3-6, Galuppo 1-4, Jordan 1-4, Barnes 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Kozak 4, Zdor).
Turnovers: 4 (Barnes, Cunningham, John, Jordan).
Steals: 8 (Barnes 2, Cunningham 2, Jordan 2, Fuller, John).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Idaho
|27
|41
|—
|68
|Weber St.
|29
|40
|—
|69
A_4,222 (11,592).
