WASHINGTON ST. 89, OREGON ST. 76
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OREGON ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Tinkle
|39
|9-20
|4-4
|1-7
|2
|3
|22
|Thompson
|37
|5-10
|4-6
|0-5
|2
|3
|14
|Kelley
|31
|5-8
|1-2
|3-5
|3
|0
|11
|Reichle
|19
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|5
|3
|Miller-Moore
|18
|5-5
|0-0
|2-2
|2
|0
|10
|Lucas
|15
|0-1
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|2
|Hunt
|14
|3-6
|1-1
|0-3
|0
|4
|8
|Hollins
|13
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|3
|4
|Silva
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|Vernon
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Dastrup
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-62
|12-15
|7-29
|15
|21
|76
Percentages: FG .500, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 2-13, .154 (Hunt 1-2, Reichle 1-2, Lucas 0-1, Hollins 0-2, Thompson 0-2, Tinkle 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Kelley 3, Tinkle).
Turnovers: 9 (Thompson 3, Tinkle 2, Kelley, Lucas, Reichle, Silva).
Steals: 3 (Kelley, Thompson, Tinkle).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bonton
|39
|8-13
|14-14
|1-8
|8
|2
|34
|Elleby
|38
|7-15
|6-6
|2-9
|5
|3
|22
|Pollard
|38
|5-9
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|10
|Williams
|33
|6-8
|5-7
|0-1
|3
|2
|17
|Rodman
|30
|2-6
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|6
|Robinson
|14
|0-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|0
|Kunc
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Rapp
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-55
|25-27
|5-28
|16
|16
|89
Percentages: FG .509, FT .926.
3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Bonton 4-7, Rodman 2-4, Elleby 2-7, Robinson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Bonton, Williams).
Turnovers: 8 (Bonton 2, Elleby 2, Kunc, Pollard, Robinson, Williams).
Steals: 4 (Rodman 2, Bonton, Robinson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Oregon St.
|40
|36
|—
|76
|Washington St.
|46
|43
|—
|89
