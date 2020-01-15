Virginia Tech 80, Wake Forest 70
Radford 7-9 7-12 21, Nolley 7-19 4-5 21, Bede 3-5 0-4 6, Cone 5-8 1-2 15, Horne 3-5 0-0 7, Alleyne 2-3 5-6 10, Cattoor 0-2 0-0 0, Ojiako 0-1 0-0 0, Wilkins 0-2 0-0 0, B.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 17-29 80.
T.Johnson 2-5 2-2 7, Sarr 6-12 6-8 18, Childress 5-8 5-7 16, White 5-11 0-0 14, Mucius 0-5 2-3 2, Wright 1-6 0-0 2, Neath 2-3 0-1 5, Oguama 0-1 0-0 0, Massoud 1-2 2-2 4, Wynn 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-55 17-23 70.
Halftime_Virginia Tech 33-31. 3-Point Goals_Virginia Tech 9-25 (Cone 4-6, Nolley 3-9, Alleyne 1-2, Horne 1-3, Wilkins 0-1, Bede 0-2, Cattoor 0-2), Wake Forest 7-20 (White 4-7, Neath 1-1, Childress 1-3, T.Johnson 1-3, Massoud 0-1, Wynn 0-1, Mucius 0-2, Wright 0-2). Fouled Out_Nolley, Ojiako. Rebounds_Virginia Tech 32 (Radford 13), Wake Forest 35 (Sarr 9). Assists_Virginia Tech 13 (Bede 9), Wake Forest 10 (T.Johnson, Sarr, Childress 2). Total Fouls_Virginia Tech 24, Wake Forest 27. A_4,873 (14,665).