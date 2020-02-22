https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/Vegas-Golden-Knights-Stax-15076230.php
Vegas Golden Knights Stax
Recommended Video:
THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, FEB. 22, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|61
|Mark Stone
|62
|21
|38
|59
|11
|25
|6
|0
|3
|166
|.127
|F
|67
|Max Pacioretty
|62
|28
|30
|58
|14
|36
|7
|0
|3
|273
|.103
|F
|19
|Reilly Smith
|62
|23
|24
|47
|11
|20
|3
|2
|4
|155
|.148
|F
|81
|Jonathan Marchessault
|57
|20
|22
|42
|1
|24
|6
|0
|3
|203
|.099
|D
|27
|Shea Theodore
|62
|8
|32
|40
|10
|25
|0
|1
|1
|182
|.044
|F
|71
|William Karlsson
|54
|10
|27
|37
|4
|16
|2
|2
|1
|113
|.088
|F
|26
|Paul Stastny
|62
|17
|16
|33
|2
|22
|5
|0
|3
|120
|.142
|D
|88
|Nate Schmidt
|50
|7
|22
|29
|4
|10
|1
|0
|0
|99
|.071
|F
|20
|Chandler Stephenson
|33
|8
|10
|18
|18
|10
|1
|2
|3
|38
|.211
|F
|28
|William Carrier
|62
|6
|11
|17
|2
|33
|0
|0
|1
|86
|.070
|F
|89
|Alex Tuch
|42
|8
|9
|17
|-10
|8
|3
|0
|2
|98
|.082
|F
|9
|Cody Glass
|39
|5
|7
|12
|-7
|6
|1
|0
|1
|51
|.098
|D
|14
|Nicolas Hague
|38
|1
|10
|11
|0
|32
|1
|0
|0
|54
|.019
|F
|92
|Tomas Nosek
|58
|6
|5
|11
|0
|20
|0
|1
|1
|78
|.077
|F
|75
|Ryan Reaves
|62
|7
|4
|11
|-4
|47
|0
|0
|1
|51
|.137
|F
|21
|Cody Eakin
|41
|4
|6
|10
|-9
|16
|0
|0
|0
|53
|.075
|D
|22
|Nick Holden
|52
|5
|5
|10
|0
|13
|1
|0
|0
|91
|.055
|D
|3
|Brayden McNabb
|62
|2
|7
|9
|-5
|40
|0
|1
|0
|55
|.036
|D
|15
|Jon Merrill
|48
|2
|5
|7
|9
|32
|0
|0
|0
|37
|.054
|F
|10
|Nicolas Roy
|20
|3
|4
|7
|2
|8
|0
|0
|1
|23
|.130
|D
|5
|Deryk Engelland
|49
|1
|5
|6
|6
|37
|0
|0
|1
|59
|.017
|F
|7
|Valentin Zykov
|15
|1
|3
|4
|-2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|19
|.053
|D
|23
|Alec Martinez
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.000
|F
|73
|Brandon Pirri
|11
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.000
|D
|45
|Jake Bischoff
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|55
|Keegan Kolesar
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|4
|Jimmy Schuldt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|0
|Zach Whitecloud
|7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|62
|194
|304
|498
|58
|528
|38
|9
|29
|2138
|.091
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|62
|186
|312
|498
|-69
|486
|44
|3
|28
|1840
|.101
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|44
|2581
|2.79
|24
|14
|5
|4
|120
|1270
|0.906
|0
|0
|8
|30
|Malcolm Subban
|19
|1069
|3.09
|8
|7
|3
|0
|55
|516
|0.893
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Oscar Dansk
|1
|60
|6.0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|37
|0.838
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Garret Sparks
|1
|27
|4.44
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.857
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|62
|3767
|2.95
|32
|22
|8
|4
|183
|1837
|.899
|194
|304
|528
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|62
|3767
|3.05
|30
|25
|7
|3
|189
|2133
|.909
|186
|312
|486
View Comments