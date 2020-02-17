https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/Vegas-Golden-Knights-Stax-15062127.php
Vegas Golden Knights Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, FEB. 17, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|61
|Mark Stone
|60
|20
|37
|57
|10
|25
|6
|0
|3
|161
|.124
|F
|67
|Max Pacioretty
|60
|26
|29
|55
|13
|36
|6
|0
|2
|266
|.098
|F
|19
|Reilly Smith
|60
|22
|23
|45
|9
|20
|3
|2
|4
|152
|.145
|F
|81
|Jonathan Marchessault
|55
|20
|21
|41
|-1
|24
|6
|0
|3
|200
|.100
|D
|27
|Shea Theodore
|60
|8
|31
|39
|7
|25
|0
|1
|1
|176
|.045
|F
|71
|William Karlsson
|52
|10
|26
|36
|4
|14
|2
|2
|1
|113
|.088
|F
|26
|Paul Stastny
|60
|16
|15
|31
|0
|22
|5
|0
|3
|113
|.142
|D
|88
|Nate Schmidt
|48
|7
|21
|28
|2
|10
|1
|0
|0
|94
|.074
|F
|20
|Chandler Stephenson
|31
|8
|10
|18
|17
|10
|1
|2
|3
|35
|.229
|F
|89
|Alex Tuch
|42
|8
|9
|17
|-10
|8
|3
|0
|2
|98
|.082
|F
|28
|William Carrier
|60
|6
|10
|16
|1
|33
|0
|0
|1
|84
|.071
|F
|9
|Cody Glass
|38
|5
|7
|12
|-7
|6
|1
|0
|1
|50
|.100
|D
|14
|Nicolas Hague
|38
|1
|10
|11
|0
|32
|1
|0
|0
|54
|.019
|F
|92
|Tomas Nosek
|56
|6
|4
|10
|-2
|20
|0
|1
|1
|75
|.080
|F
|75
|Ryan Reaves
|60
|6
|4
|10
|-5
|47
|0
|0
|0
|50
|.120
|F
|21
|Cody Eakin
|39
|4
|5
|9
|-10
|12
|0
|0
|0
|48
|.083
|D
|22
|Nick Holden
|50
|4
|5
|9
|-1
|13
|1
|0
|0
|86
|.047
|D
|3
|Brayden McNabb
|60
|2
|7
|9
|-5
|40
|0
|1
|0
|51
|.039
|D
|15
|Jon Merrill
|46
|2
|5
|7
|8
|26
|0
|0
|0
|36
|.056
|D
|5
|Deryk Engelland
|49
|1
|5
|6
|6
|37
|0
|0
|1
|59
|.017
|F
|10
|Nicolas Roy
|19
|3
|3
|6
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|23
|.130
|F
|7
|Valentin Zykov
|15
|1
|3
|4
|-2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|19
|.053
|F
|73
|Brandon Pirri
|11
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.000
|D
|45
|Jake Bischoff
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|55
|Keegan Kolesar
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|4
|Jimmy Schuldt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|2
|Zach Whitecloud
|6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|60
|186
|291
|477
|33
|514
|37
|9
|27
|2076
|.090
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|60
|181
|302
|483
|-44
|474
|41
|3
|28
|1786
|.101
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|42
|2461
|2.8
|22
|14
|5
|4
|115
|1216
|0.905
|0
|0
|6
|30
|Malcolm Subban
|19
|1069
|3.09
|8
|7
|3
|0
|55
|516
|0.893
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Oscar Dansk
|1
|60
|6.0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|37
|0.838
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Garret Sparks
|1
|27
|4.44
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.857
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|60
|3647
|2.97
|30
|22
|8
|4
|178
|1783
|.899
|186
|291
|514
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|60
|3647
|3.02
|30
|23
|7
|3
|181
|2071
|.910
|181
|302
|474
