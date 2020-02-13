Recommended Video:

Chicago 0 0 0 0
Vancouver 1 1 1 3

First Period_1, Vancouver, Horvat 18 (Sutter, Miller), 15:33 (pp).

Second Period_2, Vancouver, Gaudette 10 (Sutter, Roussel), 6:25.

Third Period_3, Vancouver, Sutter 8, 17:51 (en).

Shots on Goal_Chicago 17-16-16_49. Vancouver 7-8-5_20.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 5; Vancouver 1 of 3.

Goalies_Chicago, Crawford 10-15-3 (19 shots-17 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 22-16-3 (49-49).

A_18,871 (18,910). T_2:29.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Trent Knorr.