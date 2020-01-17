https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/Vancouver-3-Arizona-1-14982713.php
Vancouver 3, Arizona 1
|Arizona
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
|Vancouver
|1
|1
|1
|—
|3
First Period_1, Arizona, Dvorak 12 (Ekman-Larsson, Hall), 7:59. 2, Vancouver, Horvat 16 (Pettersson, Hughes), 15:01 (pp).
Second Period_3, Vancouver, Virtanen 14 (Miller, Pettersson), 15:49.
Third Period_4, Vancouver, Pearson 13 (Edler, Eriksson), 19:15 (en).
Shots on Goal_Arizona 14-10-11_35. Vancouver 9-9-7_25.
Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 2; Vancouver 1 of 2.
Goalies_Arizona, Hill 2-2-1 (24 shots-22 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 18-13-3 (35-34).
A_18,871 (18,910). T_2:18.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Bevan Mills.
