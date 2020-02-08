https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/VMI-75-THE-CITADEL-64-15041026.php
VMI 75, THE CITADEL 64
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VMI
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Stephens
|24
|0-2
|2-2
|2-8
|1
|4
|2
|Curfman
|34
|2-8
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|5
|Evee
|30
|2-10
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|3
|6
|Gilkeson
|29
|4-9
|0-1
|1-6
|3
|3
|11
|Lewis
|19
|2-4
|1-2
|1-6
|1
|0
|5
|Parham
|32
|13-14
|4-4
|0-2
|5
|4
|36
|Creammer
|12
|3-5
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|1
|6
|Conway
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|0
|Tang
|9
|1-5
|1-4
|2-4
|0
|1
|4
|Totals
|200
|27-58
|8-13
|7-36
|15
|20
|75
Percentages: FG .466, FT .615.
3-Point Goals: 13-30, .433 (Parham 6-6, Gilkeson 3-6, Evee 2-8, Tang 1-3, Curfman 1-5, Conway 0-1, Stephens 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 8 (Curfman 2, Lewis 2, Creammer, Gilkeson, Parham, Stephens).
Steals: 4 (Parham 3, Gilkeson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|THE CITADEL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Rice
|34
|4-12
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|0
|13
|Webster
|31
|6-10
|2-3
|2-7
|0
|4
|14
|Clark
|26
|1-5
|0-2
|1-7
|2
|3
|3
|Abee
|34
|3-7
|2-3
|0-1
|0
|2
|10
|Batiste
|36
|5-7
|4-10
|2-8
|6
|1
|14
|Harris
|28
|2-9
|5-5
|1-4
|2
|1
|9
|Reed
|6
|0-0
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|1
|Fitzgibbons
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-52
|16-27
|6-29
|12
|13
|64
Percentages: FG .404, FT .593.
3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Rice 3-7, Abee 2-6, Clark 1-3, Batiste 0-1, Fitzgibbons 0-2, Harris 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Webster 4).
Turnovers: 10 (Webster 4, Harris 3, Rice 2, Abee).
Steals: 2 (Batiste 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|VMI
|39
|36
|—
|75
|The Citadel
|35
|29
|—
|64
A_3,652 (6,000).
