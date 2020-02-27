https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/VIRGINIA-56-VIRGINIA-TECH-53-15087586.php
VIRGINIA 56, VIRGINIA TECH 53
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VIRGINIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Diakite
|0
|8-12
|2-2
|1-6
|0
|2
|19
|Huff
|0
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Clark
|0
|4-7
|0-0
|0-6
|6
|0
|10
|Key
|0
|3-7
|4-6
|2-10
|2
|3
|10
|Woldetensae
|0
|1-8
|2-2
|0-3
|4
|4
|5
|Totals
|200
|21-49
|8-10
|4-31
|14
|12
|56
Percentages: FG .429, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Clark 2-4, Diakite 1-1, Woldetensae 1-6, Key 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Huff 2, Diakite, Key).
Turnovers: 11 (Clark 3, Woldetensae 3, Diakite 2, Huff 2, Key).
Steals: 2 (Clark, Key).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VIRGINIA TECH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ojiako
|0
|1-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|2
|Alleyne
|0
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|2
|Bede
|0
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|0
|5
|Radford
|0
|4-8
|0-1
|1-4
|2
|0
|8
|Wilkins
|0
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-52
|6-7
|3-22
|10
|10
|53
Percentages: FG .365, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Bede 1-2, Alleyne 0-1, Wilkins 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Alleyne, Ojiako, Wilkins).
Turnovers: 7 (Bede 2, Radford).
Steals: 5 (Bede, Radford, Wilkins).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Virginia
|26
|30
|—
|56
|Virginia Tech
|11
|42
|—
|53
.
