FG FT Reb
MASS.-LOWELL Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gantz 36 1-6 0-0 1-4 5 3 2
Noel 36 4-11 4-5 0-1 1 2 13
Mitchell 34 5-8 2-2 2-5 2 3 16
Withers 28 2-4 2-2 0-2 0 4 6
Lutete 26 5-11 1-1 2-3 1 1 12
Thomas 18 2-4 6-6 0-1 0 2 11
Blunt 15 0-3 2-2 0-4 0 1 2
Owens 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Maziashvili 2 0-0 0-2 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 19-48 17-20 5-20 9 16 62

Percentages: FG .396, FT .850.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Mitchell 4-7, Lutete 1-3, Thomas 1-3, Noel 1-5, Withers 0-1, Gantz 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Gantz, Mitchell, Noel, Withers).

Turnovers: 15 (Noel 6, Gantz 3, Mitchell 3, Blunt, Thomas, Withers).

Steals: 9 (Noel 3, Gantz 2, Thomas 2, Withers 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
VERMONT Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Lamb 28 6-14 4-5 2-9 3 2 20
E.Duncan 26 3-7 2-2 1-1 2 1 8
Davis 23 6-10 3-3 5-7 1 2 16
Shungu 23 4-8 0-1 1-4 1 2 9
Smith 22 4-5 0-0 1-3 4 2 11
R.Duncan 20 3-4 1-2 1-2 3 1 7
Giddens 16 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
Patella 15 3-3 3-4 0-3 0 3 10
Powell 12 1-2 0-0 0-1 1 1 2
Deloney 10 2-5 2-2 1-2 0 2 7
Beckett 3 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Garrison 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Adiang 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 33-60 15-19 12-34 15 19 92

Percentages: FG .550, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Lamb 4-8, Smith 3-3, Patella 1-1, Deloney 1-2, Davis 1-3, Shungu 1-3, E.Duncan 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (R.Duncan 2, Giddens, Lamb).

Turnovers: 13 (Lamb 3, Powell 3, Smith 3, Beckett, Deloney, R.Duncan, Shungu).

Steals: 8 (Lamb 2, Patella 2, Smith 2, Davis, Shungu).

Technical Fouls: None.

Mass.-Lowell 23 39 62
Vermont 35 57 92

A_3,228 (3,266).